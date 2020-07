Wee_Willie

Re: The facts about Covid-19 « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:58:55 AM » If you are diagnosed with CV19, make a full and complete recovery .... and then 3 months later you are hit by a bus and killed as a result.



Guess what the cause of death recorded on your death certificate .......



The Cv19 death numbers are a joke. Logged

Bill Buxton

Re: The facts about Covid-19 « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:42:16 AM » I suspect that PHE have massively overinflated the figures. It looks as if Hancock is on the case.This epidemic has shown PHE to be not fit for purpose and must be scrapped.

Mickgaz

Re: The facts about Covid-19 « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:07:40 AM » One of the strange things about this advice to now wear masks is not one of these so called experts has pointed out that the mask is useless if you are not clean shaven as it wont seal to the face. I am guessing that goes for some women too :

Pile

Re: The facts about Covid-19 « Reply #12 on: Today at 10:44:25 AM »

Do any of the covid-deniers still think the government done a shit job of procuring enough essential PPE to protect against this deadly disease. What the fuck are we meant to believe. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.