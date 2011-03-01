Sunnyman

Posts: 376 Re: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎 « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:13:02 PM » Another tough guy, I bet your grand dad would have loved you in the trenches.

Youthful nativity..spot on. How do you know what she was promised with when she was groomed...you racist prick Logged

MrPorkandbean

Posts: 28 Re: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎 « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:15:45 PM » Quote from: Rediculous on Yesterday at 08:04:17 PM she didnt leave nursery, pop on plane and accidentally got carried away with it all.

Grooming is taking advantage of youthful naivety, running off to ISIS is something way past that.



15 years old you say....my grandad left school earlier than that age, apprenticed in a steel mill as it was targeted in the early years of the Second World War until he was old enough to be drafted at 18 and served in the Royal Navy for three years.

All in his teenage years.



Fuck off with this poor little petal routine.



The Government knew this would happen, they stripped her citizenship to buy some temporary positive media.

She doesnt regret a thing and we will NEVER know what she truly got up to over there being off the grid.



The Govt dont want to scratch this puss filled spot in British society as they know itll risk us realising how many radical Muslims live here, hating us.



Any normal society would have dragged her weird uk family to court long ago...but they wont.

Just as they wont ever punish this cunt, she will get her Anonymity, her council house and her insidious community will laugh at us behind closed doors.



RiversideRifle

Posts: 164 Re: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎 « Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:15:47 PM » Quote from: Sunnyman on Yesterday at 08:13:02 PM Another tough guy, I bet your grand dad would have loved you in the trenches.

Youthful nativity..spot on. How do you know what she was promised with when she was groomed...you racist prick





Sunnyman

Posts: 376 Re: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎 « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:21:12 PM » Another tough guy...

Had 3 kids, lost them all, no family or friends, stuck in a shithole of refugee camp

Naive youth...spot on...how do you know what she was promised with when she was groomed.

Would love you lot in the trenches with me...run away run away...teenage girlies are gonna hurt us.

Racist twats aswell Logged

Rediculous

Posts: 546 Re: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎 « Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:24:26 PM » Quote from: Sunnyman on Yesterday at 08:13:02 PM Another tough guy, I bet your grand dad would have loved you in the trenches.

Youthful nativity..spot on. How do you know what she was promised with when she was groomed...you racist prick



Theres no trenches in ships you thick fuck

The youth dream of what exactly...tear arsing to Syria to run with murderers?

What a dream eh....fuck sakes.

Her radicalism wasnt groomed via the internet...it came from her community and family in the streets of Britain.



And apparently that makes me a racist because of......reasons?

I dont like radical religious nut bags living in my country, be it white or black.



So yes Id happily line up her and her family up against a wall, put a bulletin their heads and never regret it. This cunt likely killed people in Syria, you do realise this?

nekder365

Posts: 2 173 Re: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎 « Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:29:59 PM » Quote from: Sunnyman on Yesterday at 08:24:06 PM Can't be arse now....you are boring me...seeya tough guys....sleep well when you toss yourself off thinking of Sham noshing ya



Oi cunty as someone who lost someone at the Manchester bombings, i cannot fathom out any kind of support for anyone that has been "brainwashed" by ISIS.



Or is the reason just that you are a chewy cunt? You have "called out" several posters as racist and keyboard hardmen yet here you are sat at your computer trying to give it the billy big bollocks.



Pile

Posts: 40 179 Re: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎 « Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:31:15 PM » Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 07:59:38 PM Nobody is saying that

I am, the less terrorists on this planet the better. The real victims of Isis are the people they murdered and tortured, and their families.



If isis were winning she wouldnt want to came back to the UK. We are an easy cash cow, why else would someone who supports sharia law and Islamic rule want to live a in western democracy?



She could become a poster girl for fanatics and be an example of being allowed to support terrorism.



If they want to allow her to challenge her citizenship being revoked, do it via zoom. World leaders are holding meetings that way so I dont see why she cant do the same. Not one penny of tax payers money should be used to bring her back and something needs documenting on how shell be deported, and where to, if her appeal fails.



Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 14 742 Re: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎 « Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:34:37 PM » Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 08:31:15 PM Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Yesterday at 07:59:38 PM Nobody is saying that

I am, the less terrorists on this planet the better. The real victims of Isis are the people they murdered and tortured, and their families.



If isis were winning she wouldnt want to came back to the UK. We are an easy cash cow, why else would someone who supports sharia law and Islamic rule want to live a in western democracy?



She could become a poster girl for fanatics and be an example of being allowed to support terrorism.



If they want to allow her to challenge her citizenship being revoked, do it via zoom. World leaders are holding meetings that way so I dont see why she cant do the same. Not one penny of tax payers money should be used to bring her back and something needs documenting on how shell be deported, and where to, if her appeal fails.





