she didnt leave nursery, pop on plane and accidentally got carried away with it all.
Grooming is taking advantage of youthful naivety, running off to ISIS is something way past that.
15 years old you say....my grandad left school earlier than that age, apprenticed in a steel mill as it was targeted in the early years of the Second World War until he was old enough to be drafted at 18 and served in the Royal Navy for three years.
All in his teenage years.
Fuck off with this poor little petal routine.
The Government knew this would happen, they stripped her citizenship to buy some temporary positive media.
She doesnt regret a thing and we will NEVER know what she truly got up to over there being off the grid.
The Govt dont want to scratch this puss filled spot in British society as they know itll risk us realising how many radical Muslims live here, hating us.
Any normal society would have dragged her weird uk family to court long ago...but they wont.
Just as they wont ever punish this cunt, she will get her Anonymity, her council house and her insidious community will laugh at us behind closed doors.
Yes they do laugh. I have experienced it first hand. They laugh and they understand that you and I will be on a football message board with expletives, whilst they laugh. The problem we have is who is 'they'. If you ask me, a man that worked in Riyadh, the answer was clear. In the UK, that question isn't so easily answered. Whilst working in London, Hoxton, thru my broken knowledge of arabic, I knew they we're using the shop as a front for a backline of mass immigration to be allowed into the UK. You try keeping track of Mohammed or a Hussain, it's a nightmare. They hate us in the middle east, it's ingrained from Islamic scholars, and their agenda is to infiltrate the UK with as many anti-west young people they can ship out. Does that mean all Islamic people are anti-UK, no they are not.
What do we do, as a democratic society, do we become totalitarian in our approach, do we say; ' No public gatherings, no homophobic teachings, no mosques'.
How far do we go before the fabric of the UK is changed? We are a tolerant society surely, but I must admit, they are pushing the envelope.