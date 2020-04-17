Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 16, 2020, 07:28:25 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎  (Read 657 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 329

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:47:25 AM »
FUCKING DONE WITH THE SHITHOLE AND THE CUNTS RUNNING IT  👎😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠👎

FUCK OFF !!!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-schoolgirl-shamima-begum-who-22364861?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 067


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:00:30 AM »
Getting a bit worked up lately

Calm down lad

 :beer:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 477


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:09:49 AM »
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 329

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:13:50 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:23:32 AM »
Shit but not surprising. The government ignored the law to win some headlines.

Should have made it clear if she came back she'd be charged with terrorism so she wouldn't want to come back.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 241


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:24:50 AM »
Lids, is it true youre paying her air fare back to Blighty?!
Logged
Block21

Offline Offline

Posts: 41


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:25:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:50 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎


It's not as Simple as that Coco, why don't you come and wank off my old man with me and forget your troubles 
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 955


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:31:09 AM »
Fucking judges sitting in their ivory towers make the most ridiculous decisions.  Once she comes back, there is no way in hell she will be getting kicked out again.  Some very dark forces at work in this country.  We should take a stance like oz and out means out.  And once she has leave to remain she will sue the arse off us for infringing her human rights in revoking her citizenship. Prob get a £M compo at the expense of us, the uk taxpayer, supported by slime ball lawyers who will be paid by govt the legal aid.

Just  more evidence to suggest this country is going down the swanny.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 477


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:35:07 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:50 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎

That isn't how it works.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Sunnyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 372


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:37:54 AM »
For fucks sake, give her a break. She was only a kid, and a brainwashed kid when she went there. Married off, had 3 kids, all have died, and lived in a shit hole for the last  few years. She poses fuck all threat.
When I was that age, I didnt know my arse from my elbow.
I would rather she was let back into the country, kicked up the arse, and locked up for a few years if needs be, and told to teach kids about the problems of been brainwashed.
The fucking problem is the thousands of refuges sneaking or been let into the country, who are the real fucking  danger and are radical terrorists, but claim to want to live a western life, and then been given a 250 grand flat to live in....like that fucker who stabbed them guys in Reading.
Logged
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 846



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:38:12 AM »
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 518

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:42:10 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

 :like: can't argue with that.
Logged
Block21

Offline Offline

Posts: 41


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:44:43 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

Again doesn't work like that kiddo, why don't you come over to mine and I'll introduce you to my old man 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 329

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:46:00 AM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 11:37:54 AM
For fucks sake, give her a break. She was only a kid, and a brainwashed kid when she went there. Married off, had 3 kids, all have died, and lived in a shit hole for the last  few years. She poses fuck all threat.
When I was that age, I didnt know my arse from my elbow.
I would rather she was let back into the country, kicked up the arse, and locked up for a few years if needs be, and told to teach kids about the problems of been brainwashed.
The fucking problem is the thousands of refuges sneaking or been let into the country, who are the real fucking  danger and are radical terrorists, but claim to want to live a western life, and then been given a 250 grand flat to live in....like that fucker who stabbed them guys in Reading.


FUCK OFF YOU THICK INBRED CUNT..... SHE WAS MAKING SUICIDE VESTS AND CHOPPING HEADS OF YOU CUNT  👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 428


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:47:37 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:44:43 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

Again doesn't work like that kiddo, why don't you come over to mine and I'll introduce you to my old man 


 monkey monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 329

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:48:00 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:25:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:50 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎


It's not as Simple as that Coco, why don't you come and wank off my old man with me and forget your troubles 


BRING HIM UP THE CROSS CAR PARK IN 30 MINS AND I WILL PICK YOU UP TO HIT HIM YOU FUCKING TROLL SHITCUNT  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Block21

Offline Offline

Posts: 41


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:51:04 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:48:00 AM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:25:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:50 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎


It's not as Simple as that Coco, why don't you come and wank off my old man with me and forget your troubles 


BRING HIM UP THE CROSS CAR PARK IN 30 MINS AND I WILL PICK YOU UP TO HIT HIM YOU FUCKING TROLL SHITCUNT  👍


Why you calling me names? You are a bully, don't bring my daddy into it either what's he got to do with this? Unless you want to do him a favour 
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 339


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:52:10 AM »
Once she sets foot on UK soil she is there to stay.  Where exactly would she be deported to?

She will be given a new identity and a nice free house somewhere.  
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 329

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:56:19 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 11:52:10 AM
Once she sets foot on UK soil she is there to stay.  Where exactly would she be deported to?

She will be given a new identity and a nice free house somewhere.  




SHE HAS BANGLEDESH CITIZENSHIP BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO HAVE HER  😠😠😠

SO THE MUGS OF THE WORLD TAKE HER  😠😠😠
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 543


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:58:43 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:56:19 AM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 11:52:10 AM
Once she sets foot on UK soil she is there to stay.  Where exactly would she be deported to?

She will be given a new identity and a nice free house somewhere.  




SHE HAS BANGLEDESH CITIZENSHIP BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO HAVE HER  😠😠😠

SO THE MUGS OF THE WORLD TAKE HER  😠😠😠


 cry cry cry cry cry

THERES A REASON THEY CALL YOU TINY TEARS  :nige: :nige: :nige:

BEER ME BUD :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:32:23 PM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 11:37:54 AM
For fucks sake, give her a break. She was only a kid, and a brainwashed kid when she went there. Married off, had 3 kids, all have died, and lived in a shit hole for the last  few years. She poses fuck all threat.
When I was that age, I didnt know my arse from my elbow.
I would rather she was let back into the country, kicked up the arse, and locked up for a few years if needs be, and told to teach kids about the problems of been brainwashed.
The fucking problem is the thousands of refuges sneaking or been let into the country, who are the real fucking  danger and are radical terrorists, but claim to want to live a western life, and then been given a 250 grand flat to live in....like that fucker who stabbed them guys in Reading.


How do you know she poses no threat? Also if we just let her back what message does that send out to the next generation of brainwashed? She can fuck off.
Logged
Sunnyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 372


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:48:23 PM »
Awww...sorry all you tough guys are shitting your pants coz a nasty young girlie might be let back into the country...you can come out from behind the sofa, it probably wont happen.   :wanker:

You wpudn't know a threat if it sat your faces, you gormless, wanna be old fucking tough guys....you probably wanted to join the IRA when you were kiddies, because you had a bit of Irish in you.....complete and utter soft twats... grow a pair

 :mido:
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:50 PM by Sunnyman » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 329

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:50:52 PM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 12:48:23 PM
Awww...sorry all you tough guys are shitting your pants coz a nasty young girlie might be let back into the country...you can come out from behind the sofa, it probably wont happen.   :wanker:

WHY DON'T YOU LET HER COME LIVE WITH YOU.... YA STUPID CUNT  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Sunnyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 372


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:52:15 PM »
I wouldnt  give a fuck,  I have a spare room....if the government gave me some money to look after her.
I dont scare easily ya soft shite
 :lenin: :wanker:

run away run away Shamima coming to get ya   souey
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:14 PM by Sunnyman » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 329

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:04:41 PM »
IT'S THE PRINCIPLE OF THE WHOLE MATTER YOU SILLY CUNT  👎

IT SENDS OUT THE WRONG MESSAGES  👎

FOOTBALL LADS ON BANNING ORDERS CANNOT WALTZ IN AND OUT OF THE COUNTRY.... IF THEY ARE GOING ON HOLIDAY THEY HAVE TO PROOVE IT  👎

THIS SLAG FUCKED OFF AND COMMITED TERRORIST ACTS BUT NOW WANTS LETTING BACK IN..... TELL ME WHY BANGLEDESH WON'T HAVE HER BACK THEN CLEVER ARSE ?
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 846



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:12:12 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:44:43 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

Again doesn't work like that kiddo, why don't you come over to mine and I'll introduce you to my old man 

Oh but it does sweetheart..... but by all means Matty go have your seance and chat to dead grampa

 monkey :basil:
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 175



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:21:25 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:44:43 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

Again doesn't work like that kiddo
Thats exactly how it works, kiddo.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 175



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:32:20 PM »
Are the UK obliged to get her to court? Just pay some local shitkicker £20 to not release her, job done.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 974


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:51:19 PM »
Lids is right in the first post .Country is a cesspit if it's not full of immigrants ( most illegal spongers ) It's full of lefty slime who are even bigger spongers  .

Talk shite till the cows come home ill tell you now if they had listened to this bloke in 68 we would not have a cesspit hole of a county





Fuck Boris he's another treasonous May .. Tories /labour played the same part in turning the place into a shit hole . One day the tide will turn as history shows and leaders come along who want to look after their countries and people . Leaders like Nick Below





That tide will turn one day  :like:
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 42 428


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:13:30 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:51:19 PM
Lids is right in the first post .Country is a cesspit if it's not full of immigrants ( most illegal spongers ) It's full of lefty slime who are even bigger spongers  .

Talk shite till the cows come home ill tell you now if they had listened to this bloke in 68 we would not have a cesspit hole of a county





Fuck Boris he's another treasonous May .. Tories /labour played the same part in turning the place into a shit hole . One day the tide will turn as history shows and leaders come along who want to look after their countries and people . Leaders like Nick Below





That tide will turn one day  :like:







 klins klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pallys bar stool

Offline Offline

Posts: 21


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:34:54 PM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 12:48:23 PM
Awww...sorry all you tough guys are shitting your pants coz a nasty young girlie might be let back into the country...you can come out from behind the sofa, it probably wont happen.   :wanker:

You wpudn't know a threat if it sat your faces, you gormless, wanna be old fucking tough guys....you probably wanted to join the IRA when you were kiddies, because you had a bit of Irish in you.....complete and utter soft twats... grow a pair

 :mido:


50 year old cardigan wearing Daily Mirror reading troll.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 187


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:41:02 PM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 12:48:23 PM
Awww...sorry all you tough guys are shitting your pants coz a nasty young girlie might be let back into the country...you can come out from behind the sofa, it probably wont happen.   :wanker:

You wpudn't know a threat if it sat your faces, you gormless, wanna be old fucking tough guys....you probably wanted to join the IRA when you were kiddies, because you had a bit of Irish in you.....complete and utter soft twats... grow a pair

 :mido:


Have you just got off the crack pipe son?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 662



View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:20:41 PM »
She can fuck off and die.

The end.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 477


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:29:33 PM »
^^^This^^^
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 846



View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:28:19 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 01:51:19 PM
Lids is right in the first post .Country is a cesspit if it's not full of immigrants ( most illegal spongers ) It's full of lefty slime who are even bigger spongers  .

Talk shite till the cows come home ill tell you now if they had listened to this bloke in 68 we would not have a cesspit hole of a county





Fuck Boris he's another treasonous May .. Tories /labour played the same part in turning the place into a shit hole . One day the tide will turn as history shows and leaders come along who want to look after their countries and people . Leaders like Nick Below

[img width=450 height=250]http://metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/ay32212319british-national.jpg?quality=90&strip=all[



That tide will turn one day  :like:


Why would we want an antisemitic, racist turd lefty like Nick im backing Jeremy Corbyn griffin involved in anything?
Logged
MrPorkandbean

Online Online

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:53:36 PM »
I sympathise with the Authors post on this. The UK surely is going down the pan, and what is more concerning is we have no idea who is making these decisions. I understand that the barristers and legal bods are wrapping our citizens up in legal knots; but tragically it is the simplicity, and non-questionable decisions being made - that worries me. What will it take for the UK to wake up, or will it forever be tea and sympathy?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=319&v=96p2YzHBi5o&feature=emb_title
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 772


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:59:18 PM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 11:37:54 AM
For fucks sake, give her a break. She was only a kid, and a brainwashed kid when she went there.

Clearly not the only fucker whose been "brainwashed".
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
MrPorkandbean

Online Online

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:07:31 PM »
I agree Budweiser, there is a lot of rubbish out there, just as much as there are many immigrants who have embraced UK life. However, if this story is true, it surely is a smack in the face of the victims of terrorism, the families, the bereaved. What message has it sent out? She has constantly referred to the UK and the people who live here as evil, and has had no remorse for her actions. I'm all for rehabilitation, but there is something about this case that I believe will rattle many.
Logged
sockets
Welch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 974


WELCHER RAT SNAKE


View Profile WWW
« Reply #38 on: Today at 06:15:25 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:28:19 PM



Why would we want an antisemitic, racist turd lefty like Nick im backing Jeremy Corbyn griffin involved in anything?
[/quote]








That was half tongue in cheek and half serious what you are talking about .





2 People on opposite ends of the political spectrum agreeing on something  :like:

Turned out they were both right  :like:

Clinton and Obama's white helmets were behind the mustard gas attacks in Syria Assad was being lined up the same way as Colonel Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein . look at the state of the countries they were in charge of now . Absolute disaster zones , People like Bozo, May, Cameron , and Blair for Labour all pissed in the same pot to destroy them countries above .  they were about to do the same to Syria given the chance .

On the other side of the coin Griffin knew him being linked to supporting a Labour leader would not go down well for them  :like:

was a win win

 
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
MrPorkandbean

Online Online

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 06:24:21 PM »
The older i get the more i realise that Left Right and Centre politics is a load of bollocks. It traditionally hasn't worked. And if we all voted using our heads and without outside influences we would vote centre.

But even 'centre' in the UK has subterfuge leanings towards the left.

The UK is crying out for a new political system, it doesn't work anymore, broken and demographically people misrepresented.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 187


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:39:51 PM »
Quote from: MrPorkandbean on Today at 06:24:21 PM
The older i get the more i realise that Left Right and Centre politics is a load of bollocks. It traditionally hasn't worked. And if we all voted using our heads and without outside influences we would vote centre.

But even 'centre' in the UK has subterfuge leanings towards the left.

The UK is crying out for a new political system, it doesn't work anymore, broken and demographically people misrepresented.


Because no matter who you elect you get the same people.

Politics only exists to give you the illusion of choice, you have no choice. You have owners and no matter who you vote for they'll get what they want.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 330


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:45:37 PM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 12:52:15 PM
I wouldnt  give a fuck,  I have a spare room....if the government gave me some money to look after her.
I dont scare easily ya soft shite
 :lenin: :wanker:

run away run away Shamima coming to get ya   souey
WHAT A CUNT  :wanker:
FUCK OFF BACK TO BOREME YER PRICK  :wanker:
Logged
MrPorkandbean

Online Online

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 06:46:48 PM »
I agree Bob. If we cut the head off, what do you replace it with? British history has constantly maintained the status quo, a Royal family survived a thousand years whilst the workhouses swelled their numbers. You only have to wander the housing estates in Middlesbrough to understand we live in disguised Dickensian times. A penny more a penny less! People are unfulfilled, we are coasting along a line of greyness, and surely in 2020 we can come up with something better than this?
Logged
Sunnyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 372


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:09:22 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:45:37 PM
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 12:52:15 PM
I wouldnt  give a fuck,  I have a spare room....if the government gave me some money to look after her.
I dont scare easily ya soft shite
 :lenin: :wanker:

run away run away Shamima coming to get ya   souey
WHAT A CUNT  :wanker:
FUCK OFF BACK TO BOREME YER PRICK  :wanker:

Fuck you....you would be the first to shag her up the arse if you had the chance   :wanker:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 330


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 07:10:13 PM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 07:09:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:45:37 PM
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 12:52:15 PM
I wouldnt  give a fuck,  I have a spare room....if the government gave me some money to look after her.
I dont scare easily ya soft shite
 :lenin: :wanker:

run away run away Shamima coming to get ya   souey
WHAT A CUNT  :wanker:
FUCK OFF BACK TO BOREME YER PRICK  :wanker:

Fuck you....you would be the first to shag her up the arse if you had the chance   :wanker:
FUCK OFF YER DAFT CUNT
Logged
MrPorkandbean

Online Online

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:14:29 PM »
The juxtapose and irony?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 