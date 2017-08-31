Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: PIG SICK OF THIS COUNTRY 👎  (Read 318 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 10:47:25 AM »
FUCKING DONE WITH THE SHITHOLE AND THE CUNTS RUNNING IT  👎😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠👎

FUCK OFF !!!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-schoolgirl-shamima-begum-who-22364861?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:00:30 AM »
Getting a bit worked up lately

Calm down lad

 :beer:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:09:49 AM »
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:13:50 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:23:32 AM »
Shit but not surprising. The government ignored the law to win some headlines.

Should have made it clear if she came back she'd be charged with terrorism so she wouldn't want to come back.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:24:50 AM »
Lids, is it true youre paying her air fare back to Blighty?!
Logged
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:25:42 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:50 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎


Logged
Micksgrill
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:31:09 AM »
Fucking judges sitting in their ivory towers make the most ridiculous decisions.  Once she comes back, there is no way in hell she will be getting kicked out again.  Some very dark forces at work in this country.  We should take a stance like oz and out means out.  And once she has leave to remain she will sue the arse off us for infringing her human rights in revoking her citizenship. Prob get a £M compo at the expense of us, the uk taxpayer, supported by slime ball lawyers who will be paid by govt the legal aid.

Just  more evidence to suggest this country is going down the swanny.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:35:07 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:50 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎

That isn't how it works.
Logged
Sunnyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:37:54 AM »
For fucks sake, give her a break. She was only a kid, and a brainwashed kid when she went there. Married off, had 3 kids, all have died, and lived in a shit hole for the last  few years. She poses fuck all threat.
When I was that age, I didnt know my arse from my elbow.
I would rather she was let back into the country, kicked up the arse, and locked up for a few years if needs be, and told to teach kids about the problems of been brainwashed.
The fucking problem is the thousands of refuges sneaking or been let into the country, who are the real fucking  danger and are radical terrorists, but claim to want to live a western life, and then been given a 250 grand flat to live in....like that fucker who stabbed them guys in Reading.
Logged
Oldfield
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:38:12 AM »
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners
Logged
RedSteel
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:42:10 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

 :like: can't argue with that.
Logged
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:44:43 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:46:00 AM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 11:37:54 AM
For fucks sake, give her a break. She was only a kid, and a brainwashed kid when she went there. Married off, had 3 kids, all have died, and lived in a shit hole for the last  few years. She poses fuck all threat.
When I was that age, I didnt know my arse from my elbow.
I would rather she was let back into the country, kicked up the arse, and locked up for a few years if needs be, and told to teach kids about the problems of been brainwashed.
The fucking problem is the thousands of refuges sneaking or been let into the country, who are the real fucking  danger and are radical terrorists, but claim to want to live a western life, and then been given a 250 grand flat to live in....like that fucker who stabbed them guys in Reading.


FUCK OFF YOU THICK INBRED CUNT..... SHE WAS MAKING SUICIDE VESTS AND CHOPPING HEADS OF YOU CUNT  👎😠😠😠👎
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:47:37 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:44:43 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

Again doesn't work like that kiddo, why don't you come over to mine and I'll introduce you to my old man 


Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:48:00 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:25:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:50 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎


It's not as Simple as that Coco, why don't you come and wank off my old man with me and forget your troubles 


BRING HIM UP THE CROSS CAR PARK IN 30 MINS AND I WILL PICK YOU UP TO HIT HIM YOU FUCKING TROLL SHITCUNT  👍
Logged
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:51:04 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:48:00 AM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:25:42 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:13:50 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:09:49 AM
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.

SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE  👎😠😠😠👎


It's not as Simple as that Coco, why don't you come and wank off my old man with me and forget your troubles 


BRING HIM UP THE CROSS CAR PARK IN 30 MINS AND I WILL PICK YOU UP TO HIT HIM YOU FUCKING TROLL SHITCUNT  👍


Logged
Steboro
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:52:10 AM »
Once she sets foot on UK soil she is there to stay.  Where exactly would she be deported to?

She will be given a new identity and a nice free house somewhere.  
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:56:19 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 11:52:10 AM
Once she sets foot on UK soil she is there to stay.  Where exactly would she be deported to?

She will be given a new identity and a nice free house somewhere.  




SHE HAS BANGLEDESH CITIZENSHIP BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO HAVE HER  😠😠😠

SO THE MUGS OF THE WORLD TAKE HER  😠😠😠
Logged
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:58:43 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 11:56:19 AM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 11:52:10 AM
Once she sets foot on UK soil she is there to stay.  Where exactly would she be deported to?

She will be given a new identity and a nice free house somewhere.  




SHE HAS BANGLEDESH CITIZENSHIP BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO HAVE HER  😠😠😠

SO THE MUGS OF THE WORLD TAKE HER  😠😠😠


Logged
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:32:23 PM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 11:37:54 AM
For fucks sake, give her a break. She was only a kid, and a brainwashed kid when she went there. Married off, had 3 kids, all have died, and lived in a shit hole for the last  few years. She poses fuck all threat.
When I was that age, I didnt know my arse from my elbow.
I would rather she was let back into the country, kicked up the arse, and locked up for a few years if needs be, and told to teach kids about the problems of been brainwashed.
The fucking problem is the thousands of refuges sneaking or been let into the country, who are the real fucking  danger and are radical terrorists, but claim to want to live a western life, and then been given a 250 grand flat to live in....like that fucker who stabbed them guys in Reading.


How do you know she poses no threat? Also if we just let her back what message does that send out to the next generation of brainwashed? She can fuck off.
Logged
Sunnyman
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:48:23 PM »
Awww...sorry all you tough guys are shitting your pants coz a nasty young girlie might be let back into the country...you can come out from behind the sofa, it probably wont happen.   :wanker:

You wpudn't know a threat if it sat your faces, you gormless, wanna be old fucking tough guys....you probably wanted to join the IRA when you were kiddies, because you had a bit of Irish in you.....complete and utter soft twats... grow a pair

« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:50 PM by Sunnyman » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:50:52 PM »
Quote from: Sunnyman on Today at 12:48:23 PM
Awww...sorry all you tough guys are shitting your pants coz a nasty young girlie might be let back into the country...you can come out from behind the sofa, it probably wont happen.   :wanker:

WHY DON'T YOU LET HER COME LIVE WITH YOU.... YA STUPID CUNT  👍
Logged
Sunnyman
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:52:15 PM »
I wouldnt  give a fuck,  I have a spare room....if the government gave me some money to look after her.
I dont scare easily ya soft shite
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:14 PM by Sunnyman » Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:04:41 PM »
IT'S THE PRINCIPLE OF THE WHOLE MATTER YOU SILLY CUNT  👎

IT SENDS OUT THE WRONG MESSAGES  👎

FOOTBALL LADS ON BANNING ORDERS CANNOT WALTZ IN AND OUT OF THE COUNTRY.... IF THEY ARE GOING ON HOLIDAY THEY HAVE TO PROOVE IT  👎

THIS SLAG FUCKED OFF AND COMMITED TERRORIST ACTS BUT NOW WANTS LETTING BACK IN..... TELL ME WHY BANGLEDESH WON'T HAVE HER BACK THEN CLEVER ARSE ?
Logged
Oldfield
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:12:12 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:44:43 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

Again doesn't work like that kiddo, why don't you come over to mine and I'll introduce you to my old man 

Oh but it does sweetheart..... but by all means Matty go have your seance and chat to dead grampa

Logged
Pile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:21:25 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 11:44:43 AM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:38:12 AM
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.

SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.

The order should have been no prisoners

Again doesn't work like that kiddo
Thats exactly how it works, kiddo.
Logged
Pile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:32:20 PM »
Are the UK obliged to get her to court? Just pay some local shitkicker £20 to not release her, job done.
Logged
