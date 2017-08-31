|
Pallys bar stool
Shit but not surprising. The government ignored the law to win some headlines.
Should have made it clear if she came back she'd be charged with terrorism so she wouldn't want to come back.
Block21
Lids the "people running it" took away her citizenship (rightly), it is the cesspit of a judiciary system that has overturned the decision.
SO THE CUNTS RUNNING IT SHOULD CHANGE THE LAWS THEN LIKE THEY KEEP FUCKING SAYING THEY GONNA FUCKING DO....... PRITTI AND BORIS ARE A SHOWER OF SHITE 👎😠😠😠👎
It's not as Simple as that Coco, why don't you come and wank off my old man with me and forget your troubles
Sunnyman
For fucks sake, give her a break. She was only a kid, and a brainwashed kid when she went there. Married off, had 3 kids, all have died, and lived in a shit hole for the last few years. She poses fuck all threat.
When I was that age, I didnt know my arse from my elbow.
I would rather she was let back into the country, kicked up the arse, and locked up for a few years if needs be, and told to teach kids about the problems of been brainwashed.
The fucking problem is the thousands of refuges sneaking or been let into the country, who are the real fucking danger and are radical terrorists, but claim to want to live a western life, and then been given a 250 grand flat to live in....like that fucker who stabbed them guys in Reading.
Block21
There was a simple way to avoid all this and that was that she should never have been caught alive.
SAS are in country and should have bulletted all the British ISIS types In the dunes before they got anywhere near this stage.
The order should have been no prisoners
Again doesn't work like that kiddo, why don't you come over to mine and I'll introduce you to my old man
LEON TROTSKY
For fucks sake, give her a break. She was only a kid, and a brainwashed kid when she went there. Married off, had 3 kids, all have died, and lived in a shit hole for the last few years. She poses fuck all threat.
When I was that age, I didnt know my arse from my elbow.
I would rather she was let back into the country, kicked up the arse, and locked up for a few years if needs be, and told to teach kids about the problems of been brainwashed.
The fucking problem is the thousands of refuges sneaking or been let into the country, who are the real fucking danger and are radical terrorists, but claim to want to live a western life, and then been given a 250 grand flat to live in....like that fucker who stabbed them guys in Reading.
FUCK OFF YOU THICK INBRED CUNT..... SHE WAS MAKING SUICIDE VESTS AND CHOPPING HEADS OF YOU CUNT 👎😠😠😠👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
BRING HIM UP THE CROSS CAR PARK IN 30 MINS AND I WILL PICK YOU UP TO HIT HIM YOU FUCKING TROLL SHITCUNT 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Block21
BRING HIM UP THE CROSS CAR PARK IN 30 MINS AND I WILL PICK YOU UP TO HIT HIM YOU FUCKING TROLL SHITCUNT 👍
Why you calling me names? You are a bully, don't bring my daddy into it either what's he got to do with this? Unless you want to do him a favour
LEON TROTSKY
Once she sets foot on UK soil she is there to stay. Where exactly would she be deported to?
She will be given a new identity and a nice free house somewhere.
SHE HAS BANGLEDESH CITIZENSHIP BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO HAVE HER 😠😠😠
SO THE MUGS OF THE WORLD TAKE HER 😠😠😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pallys bar stool
How do you know she poses no threat? Also if we just let her back what message does that send out to the next generation of brainwashed? She can fuck off.
