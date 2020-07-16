Welcome,
July 16, 2020
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sergio Ramos
Author
Topic: Sergio Ramos
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 19
Sergio Ramos
«
on:
Today
at 09:18:17 AM »
What the fuck is that on his stomach? Looks fucking odd to me.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8527893/Sergio-Ramos-issues-rallying-cry-Real-Madrid-team-mates-shows-incredible-physique.html
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 391
Re: Sergio Ramos
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:24:25 AM »
Why, are you used to looking at a big fuck off kite when you glance in the mirror ?
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 19
Re: Sergio Ramos
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:54:17 AM »
Well yeah I am, but I am not talking about his otherwise impressive physique. He has muscle love handles? I have never seen anything like it. Looks dodgy to me.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 176
Re: Sergio Ramos
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:58:48 AM »
Fat cells that line your abdomen never go away even if your body fat % is super low. (Unless you have the sucked out)
They're like empty saddle bags waiting to be filled again.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 475
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Sergio Ramos
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:26:43 AM »
Looks like his kids have been scrawling on him with a fucking Sharpie, the stupid twat.
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 391
Re: Sergio Ramos
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:31:23 AM »
Nothing to do with fat cells, the guy has clearly over done it on training his obliques, they do look a bit daft.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 735
Re: Sergio Ramos
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:41:41 AM »
What did you put in google search to get that?
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 19
Re: Sergio Ramos
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:18:18 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:41:41 AM
What did you put in google search to get that?
Didn't put anything, I clicked on the Jofra Archer articled linked on here and it was in one of the articles along the right.
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 19
Re: Sergio Ramos
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:19:49 AM »
Quote from: Priv on
Today
at 10:31:23 AM
Nothing to do with fat cells, the guy has clearly over done it on training his obliques, they do look a bit daft.
Sound right but it looks deformed to me. I have never seen juiced up body builders like that.
