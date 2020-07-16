Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 16, 2020, 11:24:17 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sergio Ramos  (Read 100 times)
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 19


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:18:17 AM »
What the fuck is that on his stomach? Looks fucking odd to me.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8527893/Sergio-Ramos-issues-rallying-cry-Real-Madrid-team-mates-shows-incredible-physique.html
Logged
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 391


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:24:25 AM »
Why, are you used to looking at a big fuck off kite when you glance in the mirror ?
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 19


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:17 AM »
Well yeah I am, but I am not talking about his otherwise impressive physique. He has muscle love handles? I have never seen anything like it.  Looks dodgy to me.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 176


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:58:48 AM »
Fat cells that line your abdomen never go away even if your body fat % is super low. (Unless you have the sucked out)

They're like empty saddle bags waiting to be filled again.



Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 475


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:26:43 AM »
Looks like his kids have been scrawling on him with a fucking Sharpie, the stupid twat.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:37:44 AM by TerryCochranesSocks » Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Priv
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 391


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:31:23 AM »
Nothing to do with fat cells, the guy has clearly over done it on training his obliques, they do look a bit daft.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 735



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:41:41 AM »
What did you put in google search to get that? 
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 19


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:18:18 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:41:41 AM
What did you put in google search to get that? 

Didn't put anything, I clicked on the Jofra Archer articled linked on here and it was in one of the articles along the right.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Online Online

Posts: 19


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:19:49 AM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 10:31:23 AM
Nothing to do with fat cells, the guy has clearly over done it on training his obliques, they do look a bit daft.

Sound right but it looks deformed to me. I have never seen juiced up body builders like that.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 