Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 16, 2020, 10:56:57 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is it weird  (Read 318 times)
Block21

Online Online

Posts: 46


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:50:30 AM »
That I still kiss my dad on the lips when saying goodnight 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 662



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:13:06 AM »
Yes.













and the cock sucking is decidedly odd as well.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 192


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:22:25 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:50:30 AM
That I still kiss my dad on the lips when saying goodnight 

No.

But the wanking him off certainly has to stop  mcl
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Block21

Online Online

Posts: 46


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:29:14 AM »
But me and daddy likey   sshhh  if it's wrong why does it feel so right? 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 192


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:00:01 AM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 09:29:14 AM
But me and daddy likey   sshhh  if it's wrong why does it feel so right? 

Do you at least put a tea towel over it?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 643


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:36 AM »
Just don't be dressing like Mammy as well  mcl
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 335


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:59:28 PM »
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:50:30 AM
That I still kiss my dad on the lips when saying goodnight 

Congratulations!

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/myself-and-miss-block21.6054/

Hope your Mams doing well  mcl
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 662



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:04:11 PM »
OED new word definition ALERT!!!
Block21

NOUN

The wettest fanny in the world ever.

"THUNDER was such a Block21"
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 164


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:16:09 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:59:28 PM
Quote from: Block21 on Today at 12:50:30 AM
That I still kiss my dad on the lips when saying goodnight  

Congratulations!

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/myself-and-miss-block21.6054/

Hope your Mams doing well  mcl


 mick
« Last Edit: Today at 07:18:31 PM by RiversideRifle » Logged
RiversideRifle
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 164


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:16:37 PM »
What a bum snorkeler  :nige:
« Last Edit: Today at 07:18:51 PM by RiversideRifle » Logged
boro_boro_boro

Online Online

Posts: 1


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:23:43 PM »
Depends if your called Smoggy Rainbow or not
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 