Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 16, 2020, 04:31:56 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is it weird
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Is it weird (Read 32 times)
Block21
Offline
Posts: 37
Is it weird
«
on:
Today
at 12:50:30 AM »
That I still kiss my dad on the lips when saying goodnight
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 651
Re: Is it weird
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:13:06 AM »
Yes.
and the cock sucking is decidedly odd as well.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...