Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 16, 2020, 04:31:56 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Is it weird  (Read 32 times)
Block21

Offline Offline

Posts: 37


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:50:30 AM »
That I still kiss my dad on the lips when saying goodnight 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:13:06 AM »
Yes.













and the cock sucking is decidedly odd as well.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 