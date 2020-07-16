Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Back on their climate nonesense  (Read 143 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 11:41:25 PM »
Siberian heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-53415297

But Indias coldest winter since records began - thats just weather folks.

https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-asia-india-50953950

CLOWN WORLD 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:15:46 PM »
And another

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-53415298

🤡  🤡  🤡
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:37:09 PM »
Fucking give it up, Bob, you fruitcake  :ponce:



http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145543.0

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145541.0

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145532.0
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:58:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:37:09 PM
Fucking give it up, Bob, you fruitcake  :ponce:



http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145543.0

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145541.0

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145532.0




I know you spend every waking moment on here Matty, but you don't have to read it. Its not directed at you.

El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:06:18 PM »
Who is it directed at? They seem to be ignoring you me owld fruit  :ponce:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:12:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:06:18 PM
Who is it directed at? They seem to be ignoring you me owld fruit  :ponce:

This thread has 130 views me owld fruit, and counting.
