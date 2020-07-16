Welcome,
July 16, 2020, 09:14:06 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Back on their climate nonesense
1
Author
Topic: Back on their climate nonesense (Read 143 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 191
Back on their climate nonesense
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:25 PM »
Siberian heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-53415297
But Indias coldest winter since records began - thats just weather folks.
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-asia-india-50953950
CLOWN WORLD 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 191
Re: Back on their climate nonesense
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:15:46 PM »
And another
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-53415298
🤡 🤡 🤡
El Capitan
Posts: 42 436
Re: Back on their climate nonesense
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:37:09 PM »
Fucking give it up, Bob, you fruitcake
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145543.0
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145541.0
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145532.0
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 191
Re: Back on their climate nonesense
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:58:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:37:09 PM
Fucking give it up, Bob, you fruitcake
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145543.0
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145541.0
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=145532.0
I know you spend every waking moment on here Matty, but you don't have to read it. Its not directed at you.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 436
Re: Back on their climate nonesense
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:06:18 PM »
Who is it directed at? They seem to be ignoring you me owld fruit
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 191
Re: Back on their climate nonesense
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:12:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:06:18 PM
Who is it directed at? They seem to be ignoring you me owld fruit
This thread has 130 views me owld fruit, and counting.
