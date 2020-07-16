Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 16, 2020, 12:46:58 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Back on their climate nonesense
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Back on their climate nonesense (Read 15 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 167
Back on their climate nonesense
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:25 PM »
Siberian heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-53415297
But Indias coldest winter since records began - thats just weather folks.
https://www.bbc.com/news/amp/world-asia-india-50953950
CLOWN WORLD 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...