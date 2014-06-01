RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 857





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 857Once in every lifetime

Re: Liverpool « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:05:43 AM » The greatest team that ever lived. The record breakers.



Like Keane says, you dont turn your medal over and it says how many points you got.





Liverpool will lose next week against Chelsea. You never know, pulisic might even score.....