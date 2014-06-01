Welcome,
July 16, 2020, 12:46:53 AM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Liverpool
Topic: Liverpool (Read 40 times)
Pile
Posts: 40 168
Liverpool
Should easily make a hundred points this season. Who said that again?
monkeyman
Posts: 10 321
Re: Liverpool
Should easily make a hundred points this season. Who said that again?
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 857
Once in every lifetime
Re: Liverpool
The greatest team that ever lived. The record breakers.
Like Keane says, you dont turn your medal over and it says how many points you got.
Liverpool will lose next week against Chelsea. You never know, pulisic might even score.....
