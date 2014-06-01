Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Liverpool  (Read 40 times)
Pile
Posts: 40 168



« on: Yesterday at 10:52:51 PM »
Should easily make a hundred points this season. Who said that again?  :pd:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 321


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:53:40 PM »
 
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:52:51 PM
Should easily make a hundred points this season. Who said that again?  :pd:
 
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 857


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:05:43 AM »
The greatest team that ever lived. The record breakers.

Like Keane says, you dont turn your medal over and it says how many points you got.


Liverpool will lose next week against Chelsea. You never know, pulisic might even score.....
Glory Glory Man United
