Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 16, 2020, 04:31:51 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: South Africa  (Read 75 times)
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 515

UTB


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 PM »
A country, that has gone to rat shit since Mandela wasn't in power. Same as other countries that were under white rule. Fair play to Mandela, he refused to get rid of the white's when he took control. What a man he was, it is a shame he isn't around today.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 167


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:27:54 PM »
People don't realise SA is a third world country.

Its on the path back to being another shithole in Africa, just like the rest of the continent.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 651



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:14:35 AM »
He always wore really nice shirts as well.

Smart yet airy.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 