RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 515



UTB





Posts: 9 515UTB

South Africa « on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 PM » A country, that has gone to rat shit since Mandela wasn't in power. Same as other countries that were under white rule. Fair play to Mandela, he refused to get rid of the white's when he took control. What a man he was, it is a shame he isn't around today.