Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 16, 2020, 04:31:51 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
South Africa
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: South Africa (Read 75 times)
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 515
UTB
South Africa
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:19 PM »
A country, that has gone to rat shit since Mandela wasn't in power. Same as other countries that were under white rule. Fair play to Mandela, he refused to get rid of the white's when he took control. What a man he was, it is a shame he isn't around today.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 167
Re: South Africa
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:54 PM »
People don't realise SA is a third world country.
Its on the path back to being another shithole in Africa, just like the rest of the continent.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 651
Re: South Africa
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:14:35 AM »
He always wore really nice shirts as well.
Smart yet airy.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...