July 16, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 167


« on: Yesterday at 09:28:53 PM »
 

#Learntocode you vile bastards.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
Posts: 40 168



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:37:10 PM »
More staff than readers  charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 411


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 PM »
i still pay for my crosswords app  :homer:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 40 168



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:55:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:46:15 PM
i still pay for my crosswords app  :homer:
Six across, guardian reader, six letters: W _ N K _ R  and its not winker.  charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 167


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:56:07 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:55:19 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:46:15 PM
i still pay for my crosswords app  :homer:
Six across, guardian reader, six letters: W _ N K _ R  and its not winker.  charles
:alf:
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 42 411


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:56:57 PM »
But two down is: Pile, 5 letters.


So it must begin with an I  :pd:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
Posts: 40 168



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:07:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:56:57 PM
But two down is: Pile, 5 letters.


So it must begin with an I  :pd:
Too cryptic for me Matthew.  charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Oldfield
Posts: 843



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:53:43 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:07:06 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:56:57 PM
But two down is: Pile, 5 letters.


So it must begin with an I  :pd:
Too cryptic for me Matthew.  charles

More like contains an I .......Spirit ..... as in spiritualist medium

  sshhh
El Capitan
Posts: 42 411


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:29:09 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 10:53:43 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 10:07:06 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:56:57 PM
But two down is: Pile, 5 letters.


So it must begin with an I  :pd:
Too cryptic for me Matthew.  charles

More like contains an I .......Spirit ..... as in spiritualist medium

  sshhh



Showing off your IQ there, OddCunt  monkey monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
