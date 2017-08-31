Welcome,
The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
Bobupanddown
The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
#Learntocode you vile bastards.
Pile
Re: The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
More staff than readers
El Capitan
Re: The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
i still pay for my crosswords app
Pile
Re: The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
Six across, guardian reader, six letters: W _ N K _ R and its not winker.
Bobupanddown
Re: The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
El Capitan
Re: The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
But two down is: Pile, 5 letters.
So it must begin with an I
Pile
Re: The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
Too cryptic for me Matthew.
Oldfield
Re: The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
More like contains an I .......Spirit ..... as in spiritualist medium
El Capitan
Re: The Guardian announces 180 job cuts
Showing off your IQ there, OddCunt
