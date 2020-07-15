Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 15, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: WE ARE SAFE  (Read 87 times)
« on: Today at 09:20:02 PM »
YOU CAN STOP WETTING YOUR KNICKERS
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:46:57 PM »
Mathematically i don't think we are.

We have 50 points

Charlton can finish on 53 points.
Hull or Luton can finish on 51 points
Barnsley can finish on 52 points.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:50:41 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:46:57 PM
Mathematically i don't think we are.

We have 50 points

Charlton can finish on 53 points.
Hull or Luton can finish on 51 points
Barnsley can finish on 52 points.

There are 6 below us, 7 with Wigans deduction.

We are safe.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:54:10 PM »
We would be very unlucky to go down now. A point will guarantee it.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:03:58 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:54:10 PM
We would be very unlucky to go down now.
we have all said that before.  charles
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:39:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:50:41 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 09:46:57 PM
Mathematically i don't think we are.

We have 50 points

Charlton can finish on 53 points.
Hull or Luton can finish on 51 points
Barnsley can finish on 52 points.

There are 6 below us, 7 with Wigans deduction.

We are safe.

We'll we're not. We're highly unlikely to be relegated but we're not safe.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:42:32 PM »
DONT FORGET THIS IS THE BORO WE ARE TALKING ABOUT  oleary
