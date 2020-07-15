Welcome,
July 15, 2020, 10:48:54 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WE ARE SAFE
Author
Topic: WE ARE SAFE (Read 87 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 163
WE ARE SAFE
«
on:
Today
Today at 09:20:02 PM
YOU CAN STOP WETTING YOUR KNICKERS
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 13
Re: WE ARE SAFE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 09:46:57 PM
Mathematically i don't think we are.
We have 50 points
Charlton can finish on 53 points.
Hull or Luton can finish on 51 points
Barnsley can finish on 52 points.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 163
Re: WE ARE SAFE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 09:50:41 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on
Today
at 09:46:57 PM
Mathematically i don't think we are.
We have 50 points
Charlton can finish on 53 points.
Hull or Luton can finish on 51 points
Barnsley can finish on 52 points.
There are 6 below us, 7 with Wigans deduction.
We are safe.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 515
UTB
Re: WE ARE SAFE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 09:54:10 PM
We would be very unlucky to go down now. A point will guarantee it.
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 167
Re: WE ARE SAFE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 10:03:58 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 09:54:10 PM
We would be very unlucky to go down now.
we have all said that before.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pallys bar stool
Online
Posts: 13
Re: WE ARE SAFE
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 10:39:28 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:50:41 PM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on
Today
at 09:46:57 PM
Mathematically i don't think we are.
We have 50 points
Charlton can finish on 53 points.
Hull or Luton can finish on 51 points
Barnsley can finish on 52 points.
There are 6 below us, 7 with Wigans deduction.
We are safe.
We'll we're not. We're highly unlikely to be relegated but we're not safe.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 320
Re: WE ARE SAFE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 10:42:32 PM
DONT FORGET THIS IS THE BORO WE ARE TALKING ABOUT
Logged
