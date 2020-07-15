|
Jethro Tull
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone
PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience
How do they know it works when most people haven't bothered with all that shit.
most people where?
England.
El Capitan
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone
PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience
So if it's working why do we need to change things by wearing masks in shops?
Are you capable of a coherent argument or just cheap shots?
Because the information and data is all new and changing all the time for what is an unprecedented situation . We probably should have made them mandatory like most of Europe did weeks ago, but Boris is Boris
If it's all a big conspiracy, Bob, what is the motives for us now wanting to make people wear masks? is BoJo in cahoots with George Soros Masks Plc?
Bobupanddown
"New" and "Unprecedented" didn't matter when we had to 'flatten the curve.
I suppose when you're entire world view is based on a foundation of hypocracy, lies and manipulation critical thinking is beyond you.
Pile
Community masks are simply cosmetic, political and tokenistic, not medical. I could buy into the mandate if it was a ASTM F2100, EN 14683 medical standard mask.
The masks I have seen you could drive a bus through them.
The masks will also intensify fear in the communities, not build confidence.
Straight forward question, do masks reduce the likelihood of spreading covid:
A. Yes
B. Slightly
C. Not at all
Bobupanddown
There is no evidence for any of those answers. Its just guesswork.
Bobupanddown
https://www.globalresearch.ca/mask-symbol-subjugation/5718574 We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. The New England Journal of Medicine, May 21, 2020The cloth masks seen everywhere now are symbolic. However useful in stopping airborne droplets, they do not hinder the passage of viruses, made clear by the warning on a box of the type of mask commonly seen. The medias favorite expert, Anthony Fauci, stated flatly on CBS 60 Minutes in March that Theres no reason to be walking around with a mask. Two months later, as lockdown demands intensified, his stance shifted to the mask as a symbol for people to see. Review articles indicating that masks are ineffective, or even counterproductive, rarely make it to mainstream viewers, or they are simply disappeared. But symbol the mask certainly is a symbol of subjugation.
El Capitan
Surely if masks reduce likelihood of catching covid they should be used in addition to social distancing, good personal hygiene and any other protection measures? Am I missing something obvious?
they reduce the likelihood of spreading it, not catching it
They don't.
They do.
Its easy, this
Pile
There is no evidence for any of those answers. Its just guesswork.
So the stuff youre posting is guesswork?
