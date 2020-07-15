Bobupanddown

Re: Someone else has figured it out « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:48:06 PM »







PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience

social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone

PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience

So if it's working why do we need to change things by wearing masks in shops?



Are you capable of a coherent argument or just cheap shots?





So if it's working why do we need to change things by wearing masks in shops?

Are you capable of a coherent argument or just cheap shots?





Because the information and data is all new and changing all the time for what is an unprecedented situation . We probably should have made them mandatory like most of Europe did weeks ago, but Boris is Boris











If it's all a big conspiracy, Bob, what is the motives for us now wanting to make people wear masks? is BoJo in cahoots with George Soros Masks Plc?

Because the information and data is all new and changing all the time for what is an unprecedented situation . We probably should have made them mandatory like most of Europe did weeks ago, but Boris is Boris

If it's all a big conspiracy, Bob, what is the motives for us now wanting to make people wear masks? is BoJo in cahoots with George Soros Masks Plc?

"New" and "Unprecedented" didn't matter when we had to 'flatten the curve.



I suppose when you're entire world view is based on a foundation of hypocracy, lies and manipulation critical thinking is beyond you.





"New" and "Unprecedented" didn't matter when we had to 'flatten the curve.

I suppose when you're entire world view is based on a foundation of hypocracy, lies and manipulation critical thinking is beyond you.