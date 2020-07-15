|
Jethro Tull
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone
PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience
How do they know it works when most people haven't bothered with all that shit.
most people where?
England.
El Capitan
So if it's working why do we need to change things by wearing masks in shops?
Are you capable of a coherent argument or just cheap shots?
Because the information and data is all new and changing all the time for what is an unprecedented situation . We probably should have made them mandatory like most of Europe did weeks ago, but Boris is Boris
If it's all a big conspiracy, Bob, what is the motives for us now wanting to make people wear masks? is BoJo in cahoots with George Soros Masks Plc?
Bobupanddown
"New" and "Unprecedented" didn't matter when we had to 'flatten the curve.
I suppose when you're entire world view is based on a foundation of hypocracy, lies and manipulation critical thinking is beyond you.
