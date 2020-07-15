Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Someone else has figured it out
Bobupanddown
« on: Yesterday at 09:18:59 PM »
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM »
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:31:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:
How do they know it works when most people haven't bothered with all that shit.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:31:42 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:31:19 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:
How do they know it works when most people haven't bothered with all that shit.


most people where?
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:33:58 PM »
Is Ron Paul the bloke from Brunö? 
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:36:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:
DO YOU WEAR A FACE MASK MATTY 
DEPENDING WERE I AM GOING I DO  :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:36:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:

So if it's working why do we need to change things by wearing masks in shops?

Are you capable of a coherent argument or just cheap shots?

Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:37:06 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:36:31 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:
DO YOU WEAR A FACE MASK MATTY 
DEPENDING WERE I AM GOING I DO  :like:

Only in the presence of his "tenents"  mcl
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:37:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:31:42 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 09:31:19 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:
How do they know it works when most people haven't bothered with all that shit.


most people where?
England.
El Capitan
*****
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:41:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:

So if it's working why do we need to change things by wearing masks in shops?

Are you capable of a coherent argument or just cheap shots?





Because the information and data is all new and changing all the time for what is an unprecedented situation . We probably should have made them mandatory like most of Europe did weeks ago, but Boris is Boris





If it's all a big conspiracy, Bob, what is the motives for us now wanting to make people wear masks? is BoJo in cahoots with George Soros Masks Plc?
Pile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:43:17 PM »
Surely if masks reduce likelihood of catching covid they should be used in addition to social distancing, good personal hygiene and any other protection measures? Am I missing something obvious?
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:44:30 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:43:17 PM
Surely if masks reduce likelihood of catching covid they should be used in addition to social distancing, good personal hygiene and any other protection measures? Am I missing something obvious?


they reduce the likelihood of spreading it, not catching it
towz
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:46:28 PM »
So yes pile  :alf:
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:47:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:37:06 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:36:31 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:
DO YOU WEAR A FACE MASK MATTY 
DEPENDING WERE I AM GOING I DO  :like:

Only in the presence of his "tenents"  mcl
  mick
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:47:41 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:46:28 PM
So yes pile  :alf:


I'm sure Bob will provide a mental conspiracy theory soon
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:48:06 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:41:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:36:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:28:15 PM
social distancing and increased use of face masks is working, keep it up everyone  :like:



PS - don't buy cushions off Wayfair, awful experience  :unlike:

So if it's working why do we need to change things by wearing masks in shops?

Are you capable of a coherent argument or just cheap shots?





Because the information and data is all new and changing all the time for what is an unprecedented situation . We probably should have made them mandatory like most of Europe did weeks ago, but Boris is Boris





If it's all a big conspiracy, Bob, what is the motives for us now wanting to make people wear masks? is BoJo in cahoots with George Soros Masks Plc?

"New" and "Unprecedented" didn't matter when we had to 'flatten the curve.

I suppose when you're entire world view is based on a foundation of hypocracy, lies and manipulation critical thinking is beyond you.


El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 PM »
come on then, why are we REALLY being told to wear masks in shops??
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:49:01 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:47:41 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 09:46:28 PM
So yes pile  :alf:


I'm sure Bob will provide a mental conspiracy theory soon

Gonna log on with CapsDave to back yourself up again soon?  
Pile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:56:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:44:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:43:17 PM
Surely if masks reduce likelihood of catching covid they should be used in addition to social distancing, good personal hygiene and any other protection measures? Am I missing something obvious?


they reduce the likelihood of spreading it, not catching it
should have used the term spreading it.  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:56:38 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:44:30 PM
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 09:43:17 PM
Surely if masks reduce likelihood of catching covid they should be used in addition to social distancing, good personal hygiene and any other protection measures? Am I missing something obvious?


they reduce the likelihood of spreading it, not catching it
should have used the term spreading it.  :like:


I will let you off  mcl
Pile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:08:18 PM »
Good lad.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 PM »
So the masks you are now mandated to wear say on the box they won't prevent you from getting Covid.


https://summit.news/2020/07/15/face-masks-mandated-by-uk-government-specifically-say-they-dont-protect-against-covid-19/

SEND IN THE 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡
