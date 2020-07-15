Welcome,
July 15, 2020, 08:37:06 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
CHARLTON WINNING
CHARLTON WINNING (Read 85 times)
monkeyman
CHARLTON WINNING
1 UP AT BRUM
monkeyman
Re: CHARLTON WINNING
GET IN
THE JUKE JUST EQUALISED 90TH MINUTE
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: CHARLTON WINNING
We only need Leeds to beat Barnsley tomorrow and the hull v Luton game on Saturday to be a draw and we are safe.
monkeyman
Re: CHARLTON WINNING
Quote from: King of the North
Today
at 08:24:15 PM
We only need Leeds to beat Barnsley tomorrow and the hull v Luton game on Saturday to be a draw and we are safe.
SURELY LEEDS WILL WIN
HULL ARE FUCKED I CAN SEE LUTON WINNING
King of the North
Duckyfuzz
Re: CHARLTON WINNING
Even a a draw in both matches would see us safe.
But I agree with you about Luton. But hull cant be that bad two games on the spin.
