July 15, 2020, 08:37:01 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

CHARLTON WINNING  (Read 84 times)
Today at 07:45:31 PM
1 UP AT BRUM  :meltdown:
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:56:43 PM
GET IN  :like: THE JUKE JUST EQUALISED 90TH MINUTE  :pope2:
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:24:15 PM
We only need Leeds to beat Barnsley tomorrow and the hull v Luton game on Saturday to be a draw and we are safe.


 :mido:
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:25:52 PM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 08:24:15 PM
We only need Leeds to beat Barnsley tomorrow and the hull v Luton game on Saturday to be a draw and we are safe.


 :mido:


SURELY LEEDS WILL WIN  :like:
HULL ARE FUCKED I CAN SEE LUTON WINNING
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:28:44 PM
Even a a draw in both matches would see us safe.
But I agree with you about Luton. But hull cant be that bad two games on the spin.
