monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 300





Posts: 10 300

Re: CHARLTON WINNING « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:25:52 PM » Quote from: King of the North on Today at 08:24:15 PM











We only need Leeds to beat Barnsley tomorrow and the hull v Luton game on Saturday to be a draw and we are safe.

HULL ARE FUCKED I CAN SEE LUTON WINNING SURELY LEEDS WILL WINHULL ARE FUCKED I CAN SEE LUTON WINNING