July 16, 2020, 11:24:12 AM
Beersons One Joke
Author
Topic: Beersons One Joke (Read 183 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 066
Pack o cunts
Beersons One Joke
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:32:13 PM »
Was it ever funny?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 306
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:20:18 PM »
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG C
👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 169
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:20:18 PM
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG C
👎👎👎
Clem?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 651
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:22 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:38:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:20:18 PM
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG C
👎👎👎
Clem?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 534
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:46:50 AM »
IN THE WORDS OF A FAMOUS PHILOSOPHER...
" Jealousy is rife. People living slightly above normal lives are obviously branded as dreamers ha ha it's hilarious. To be honest I wouldn't contribute half the things I do/am doing if it didnt wind the dopes up. Always gets a reaction though so I think I'll continue. Just booked the carribean by the way. Just under 4 weeks to go!"
DANCE PUPPETS DANCE!!!!!!!
BEER ME BOYZ
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 066
Pack o cunts
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:58:21 AM »
Ah!
He tries to refresh the one joke with the suggestion that it is ironic tomfoolery when in reality it is pure trolling.
Time to leave the stage you gormless oik - the theatre has emptied
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 417
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:01:52 AM »
Youre doing well not feeding the trolls, Quntzy me owld fruit
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 534
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:04:08 AM »
AH!
ANOTHER ONE I HAVE DANCING LIKE A PUPPET ON A STRING
MUST HAVE TIED YOU UP IN KNOTS UNDER ONE OF YOUR PREVIOUS GUISES
WHAT A DOPE
FUNNILY ENOUGH I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF YOU SO YOUR OPINION IS WORTHLESS AND AS MY MAYYTE E.P WOULD SAY ON FMTTM YOU ARE A TOTAL Z-LISTER
THANKS FOR TURNING UP TO YOUR ROASTING I'M SURE I CAN RUN RINGS AROUND YOU ONCE A WEEK IF MY SCHEDULE OF HANGIN AND BANGIN ALLOWS
BEER ME Z-LISTER
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 306
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:15:47 AM »
DROSS ON TOP OF DROSS..... AND MORE DROSS....
IS THE WORDS YA LOOKING FOR 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
