July 16, 2020, 11:24:12 AM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Beersons One Joke  (Read 183 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« on: Yesterday at 05:32:13 PM »
Was it ever funny?

 :beer:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:20:18 PM »
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG  C

👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:38:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:20:18 PM
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG  C

👎👎👎
Clem? 



 charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:48:22 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 07:38:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:20:18 PM
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG  C

👎👎👎
Clem? 



 charles

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:46:50 AM »
IN THE WORDS OF A FAMOUS PHILOSOPHER...  mcl


" Jealousy is rife. People living slightly above normal lives are obviously branded as dreamers ha ha it's hilarious. To be honest I wouldn't contribute half the things I do/am doing if it didnt wind the dopes up. Always gets a reaction though so I think I'll continue. Just booked the carribean by the way. Just under 4 weeks to go!"


DANCE PUPPETS DANCE!!!!!!!  :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:58:21 AM »
Ah!

He tries to refresh the one joke with the suggestion that it is ironic tomfoolery when in reality it is pure trolling.

Time to leave the stage you gormless oik - the theatre has emptied

 :dftt:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:01:52 AM »
Youre doing well not feeding the trolls, Quntzy me owld fruit  :ponce: :dftt:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:04:08 AM »
AH!

ANOTHER ONE I HAVE DANCING LIKE A PUPPET ON A STRING  :nige: :nige: :nige:

MUST HAVE TIED YOU UP IN KNOTS UNDER ONE OF YOUR PREVIOUS GUISES  

WHAT A DOPE  cry cry cry

FUNNILY ENOUGH I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF YOU SO YOUR OPINION IS WORTHLESS AND AS MY MAYYTE E.P WOULD SAY ON FMTTM YOU ARE A TOTAL Z-LISTER  :nige: :nige: :nige:

THANKS FOR TURNING UP TO YOUR ROASTING I'M SURE I CAN RUN RINGS AROUND YOU ONCE A WEEK IF MY SCHEDULE OF HANGIN AND BANGIN ALLOWS  :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:

BEER ME Z-LISTER  :basil: :basil: :basil: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:15:47 AM »
DROSS ON TOP OF DROSS..... AND MORE DROSS....

IS THE WORDS YA LOOKING FOR  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
