Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 16, 2020, 08:57:36 AM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Beersons One Joke
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Beersons One Joke (Read 145 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 063
Pack o cunts
Beersons One Joke
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:32:13 PM »
Was it ever funny?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 302
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:20:18 PM »
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG C
👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 168
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:20:18 PM
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG C
👎👎👎
Clem?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 651
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:22 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 07:38:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:20:18 PM
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG C
👎👎👎
Clem?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Online
Posts: 1 530
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:46:50 AM »
IN THE WORDS OF A FAMOUS PHILOSOPHER...
" Jealousy is rife. People living slightly above normal lives are obviously branded as dreamers ha ha it's hilarious. To be honest I wouldn't contribute half the things I do/am doing if it didnt wind the dopes up. Always gets a reaction though so I think I'll continue. Just booked the carribean by the way. Just under 4 weeks to go!"
DANCE PUPPETS DANCE!!!!!!!
BEER ME BOYZ
Logged
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...