July 15, 2020, 08:36:45 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Beersons One Joke
Author
Topic: Beersons One Joke (Read 87 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 063
Pack o cunts
Beersons One Joke
«
on:
Today
at 05:32:13 PM »
Was it ever funny?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 302
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:20:18 PM »
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG C
👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 147
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:38:25 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:20:18 PM
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG C
👎👎👎
Clem?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 647
Re: Beersons One Joke
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:48:22 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 07:38:25 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:20:18 PM
ABOUT AS FUNNY AS THE BIG C
👎👎👎
Clem?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
