July 15, 2020, 06:17:47 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Alarming news here today,
Tommy Cooper
Alarming news here today,
«
on:
Today
at 05:08:46 PM »
CATALONIA RELEASE NEW CASES. CORONA VIRUS CRISIS. 15.07.2020 | 14:19
Catalonia registers 938 new positives, 138 in Segrià and 21 in L'Hospitalet
Barcelona is, however, the city with the largest number of new infections, with 25
And a further 263 in other parts of Spain today, atotal of 1201 for the whole of Spain in ONE day,
And the tourists are flooding in,
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Alarming news here today,
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:16:18 PM »
MADNESS MATE... PEOPLE PUTTING THEIR OWN DESIRES BEFORE THEIR OWN HEALTH AND MORE WORRYING OTHER PEOPLES HEALTH 👎😠😠😠👎
Tommy Cooper
Re: Alarming news here today,
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:28:45 PM »
We have them flooding in from Madrid and barca
as well as the Brits, Far to early IMO,
RIK MAYALL
Re: Alarming news here today,
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:30:44 PM »
How come my Aunt who's stuck out at her villa in Palma Nova can't get home to Guis till August?
Tommy Cooper
Re: Alarming news here today,
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:38:46 PM »
Could be a local lock down Rik,
or flights maybe,
El Capitan
Re: Alarming news here today,
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:51:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:16:18 PM
MADNESS MATE... PEOPLE PUTTING THEIR OWN DESIRES BEFORE THEIR OWN HEALTH AND MORE WORRYING OTHER PEOPLES HEALTH 👎😠😠😠👎
Havent you been in various boozers all day? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Rediculous
Re: Alarming news here today,
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:15:52 PM »
These lockdowns are a waste of fucking time.
Weve just got to get on with it.
