July 15, 2020, 03:47:05 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Black Lives Matter!
Author
Topic: Black Lives Matter! (Read 35 times)
Nelboro
Posts: 197
Black Lives Matter!
Today
at 03:22:50 PM »
anybody else on here getting sick of all this Black Lives being banged down our throats surely ALL Lives matter they have made their point things may change, but tired of seeing & hearing it everywhere
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 852
Once in every lifetime
Re: Black Lives Matter!
Today
at 03:40:41 PM »
Quote from: Nelboro on
Today
at 03:22:50 PM
anybody else on here getting sick of all this Black Lives being banged down our throats surely ALL Lives matter they have made their point things may change, but tired of seeing & hearing it everywhere
I was sick of it a long time ago.
Glory Glory Man United
