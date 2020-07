nekder365

Posts: 2 168 Court in Scotland « on: Yesterday at 11:40:12 AM » Finally a Judge with morals makes exactly the right decision.. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-53416056 Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 476Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Court in Scotland « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:00:47 PM » It won't be long before these monsters are defended by woke wankers; "Paedo Lives Matter" coming to a placard in London soon.



Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 75 316I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Court in Scotland « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:51:38 PM » PROCURATOR FISCAL 👍💪👍

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 369WLM Re: Court in Scotland « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:06:34 PM » Great decision. No letís get tougher on the subhuman degenerates!!

TerryCochranesSocks

Posts: 7 476Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Court in Scotland « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:12:44 AM »



https://www.metroweekly.com/2018/07/tedx-speaker-argues-that-pedophilia-should-be-accepted-as-an-unchangeable-sexual-orientation/ Here for starters..

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 369WLM Re: Court in Scotland « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:22:17 AM » Adi Dem was pretty much making the same argument over the road a couple of years ago.



That argument resulted in me being banned.



Another sexual orientation for rapists too??



LBGT+PR

Logged

RiversideRifle

Posts: 158 Re: Court in Scotland « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:48:30 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 10:22:17 AM Adi Dem was pretty much making the same argument over the road a couple of years ago.



That argument resulted in me being banned.



Another sexual orientation for rapists too??



LBGT+PR







Think that thread was the me being banned aswell, remember them all saying it was an illness and people can't help who they are attracted to, fucking whoppers all of them.

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 369WLM Re: Court in Scotland « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:52:50 AM » What were you on there as then rifes?