Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 15, 2020, 12:59:59 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Court in Scotland
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Court in Scotland (Read 55 times)
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 166
Court in Scotland
«
on:
Today
at 11:40:12 AM »
Finally a Judge with morals makes exactly the right decision..
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-53416056
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 457
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Court in Scotland
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:00:47 PM »
It won't be long before these monsters are defended by woke wankers; "Paedo Lives Matter" coming to a placard in London soon.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 284
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Court in Scotland
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:51:38 PM »
PROCURATOR FISCAL 👍💪👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...