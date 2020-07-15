Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 15, 2020, 12:59:59 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Court in Scotland  (Read 55 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 166


« on: Today at 11:40:12 AM »
Finally a Judge with morals makes exactly the right decision..   https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-53416056
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 457


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:47 PM »
It won't be long before these monsters are defended by woke wankers;  "Paedo Lives Matter" coming to a placard in London soon.

LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 284

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:51:38 PM »
PROCURATOR FISCAL  👍💪👍
