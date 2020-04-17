Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Usual Scum  (Read 507 times)
« on: Today at 09:52:37 AM »
Some lefty tosser replaced the torn down statue of Edward Colston in Bristol with one of a BLM rioter this morning .. Needs to be ripped down ASAP .




Same sort of scum bags who have been peppering a mothers tribute page to her daughter who was shot to death for saying All Lives Matter

shot dead





sub human degenerates below
















These vile fuckers are the bottom of the bottom. On par with sex cases in the lower than low of humanity scales .
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt




£100.00 it is ..

In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:54:15 AM »
facebook at its best....
If it was white people cheering on the death of a black the police would have been all over it, 6am raids, arresting mothers in front of their crying children. Because the government cares about you.



Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
"a black"........

souey

fucks sake
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:52:37 AM
Some lefty tosser replaced the torn down statue of Edward Colston in Bristol with one of a BLM rioter this morning .. Needs to be ripped down ASAP .




Same sort of scum bags who have been peppering a mothers tribute page to her daughter who was shot to death for saying All Lives Matter

shot dead





sub human degenerates below
















These vile fuckers are the bottom of the bottom. On par with sex cases in the lower than low of humanity scales .

Perfect chance for some opportunistic prankster to white her up and put her in a geri halliwell union jack dress! That would be great craic!

 
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:52:37 AM


sub human degenerates below


Great to see language of National Socialism from the lad crocky  klins souey what's your final solution?
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:52:37 AM
replaced the torn down statue of Edward Colston in Bristol with one of a BLM protester this morning ..







Wonderful idea  :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 10:27:35 AM
"a black"........

souey

fucks sake

Theres a point. Why cos Bobup used the term "a black" you used a Souey emoji yet do you agree its ok to use the word black in quoting anything the BLM movement uses?  
Surely that will be ripped down overnight?
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:33:32 AM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:52:37 AM
replaced the torn down statue of Edward Colston in Bristol with one of a BLM protester this morning ..







Wonderful idea  :like:






Chomp chomp chomp....... mcl
Youre right, he wont be able to resist  jc :meltdown:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Towz.    Do you agree crockets  description and language is a fair description of them??
WLM
Didn't get planning permission

 :unlike:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Or to rephrase.   Is it an unfair description?

I dont understand you referring to das führer??  Seems to me you are deflecting from the vile subject matter with a personal slur about mr  crocket.

Now you wouldnt be doing that would you?!?!   That would be pathetic
WLM
What's happened to the Jimmy Savile statue? https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8515171/Edward-Colston-replaced-dummy-paedophile-Jimmy-Savile.html
Criticism of white people as a collective group is perfectly acceptable
Criticism of black people as a collective group is racism


This logical contradiction is is part and parcel of the ideology of the left.   
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
I dont recall seeing too many black women pull the statue down or roll it down the street.  :pd:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Quote from: Pile on Today at 01:27:34 PM
I dont recall seeing too many black women pull the statue down or roll it down the street.  :pd:
Just been on the news, she stood on there last week in the same pose.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Was it erected using democratic processes or was it simply imposed on the people of Bristol like a totalitarian state would do? That is before we enter into the racist element of the statue which is abhorrent.
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 12:05:12 PM
Towz.    Do you agree crockets  description and language is a fair description of them??

No
How would you fairly describe these people revelling in someone being shot dead and leaving children without a parent..
WLM
Towz n Snitchen are the bottom feeding shit slime I mentioned above . poor lass shot to death for saying all lives matter , she was wrong these shit slime,s don't matter one bit to me .
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 02:32:25 PM
How would you fairly describe these people revelling in someone being shot dead and leaving children without a parent..

Arsholes, cunts, despicable

Not "sub human degenerates" though, this is the language of genocide
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:51:23 PM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 02:32:25 PM
How would you fairly describe these people revelling in someone being shot dead and leaving children without a parent..

Arsholes, cunts, despicable

Not "sub human degenerates" though, this is the language of genocide









You mean like what they wrote on her page

"Black lives matter the rest of you are next"


All because she said All Lives Matter ?

Fuck off Towz u cunt 
I take it scum was ok.   So its just the phrase sub human you dislike.

If used in the context of genocide.....  the killing of an entire race or nation.  Then yes I would agree.


But he wasnt using it in the context was he?

He was slagging off some white dudes abhorrent actions in the US (or UK)).
WLM
Arseholes, cunts only goes so far.   The bloke who cut me up on the a66 the other day.   El Capitan is a bit of a cunt.  But neither are  anywhere near as bad as the trolls revelling in  death and threatening more.

Sometimes you need more emotive language to describe extremes.    Calling them right wallies isnt cutting it

Sub human pieces of shit fits nicely
WLM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 03:04:51 PM
Arseholes, cunts only goes so far.   The bloke who cut me up on the a66 the other day.   El Capitan is a bit of a cunt.  But neither are  anywhere near as bad as the trolls revelling in  death and threatening more.

Sometimes you need more emotive language to describe extremes.    Calling them right wallies isnt cutting it

Sub human pieces of shit fits nicely





 :like: :like:
Tear it down.

 :steptoe:

The tits are tiny for a start.
Usual shit Right Wing post.

Dog turd post from a message board that has just become a vehicle for right extemists.  :wanker:
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 03:35:09 PM
Usual shit Right Wing post.

Dog turd post from a message board that has just become a vehicle for right extemists.  :wanker:


oh fuck off piglet you boring cunt.

nobody is interested in what you have to say.
Glory Glory Man United
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 03:35:09 PM
Usual shit Right Wing post.

Dog turd post from a message board that has just become a vehicle for right extemists.  :wanker:









Put as many   pics up as u like  :like:

Only the facts have been written it really happened  all this just day's ago. Nothing made up and it's left wing extremists behind it all jim you wanker  :like:

You hate that fact that's why u wrote that above making out its all right wing shite when its actually fact . making out the boards full of right wing nutters when people like me do is state the truth. It's got too many left wing nutters on that tell lie's and twist the truth hoping people get banned. just like bore me do


Jim the lefty turd who hates the truth  :wanker: :wanker:
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:15:57 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 03:35:09 PM
Usual shit Right Wing post.

Dog turd post from a message board that has just become a vehicle for right extemists.  :wanker:


oh fuck off piglet you boring cunt.

nobody is interested in what you have to say.









Spot on Rik  :like:

All he was hoping for was some bans and the truth hidden away
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:15:57 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 03:35:09 PM
Usual shit Right Wing post.

Dog turd post from a message board that has just become a vehicle for right extemists.  :wanker:


oh fuck off piglet you boring cunt.

nobody is interested in what you have to say.

 Hows the gigs going Rick 

 charles :nige: :alf:
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:20:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:15:57 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 03:35:09 PM
Usual shit Right Wing post.

Dog turd post from a message board that has just become a vehicle for right extemists.  :wanker:


oh fuck off piglet you boring cunt.

nobody is interested in what you have to say.









Spot on Rik  :like:

All he was hoping for was some bans and the truth hidden away

Doesn't get much lower...... arse licking Liddle's winnet  lost souey
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 05:45:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 04:20:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:15:57 PM
Quote from: daftjim on Today at 03:35:09 PM
Usual shit Right Wing post.

Dog turd post from a message board that has just become a vehicle for right extemists.  :wanker:


oh fuck off piglet you boring cunt.

nobody is interested in what you have to say.









Spot on Rik  :like:

All he was hoping for was some bans and the truth hidden away

Doesn't get much lower...... arse licking Liddle's winnet  lost souey


 :nige:


The arse end of a human centipede  lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Crocket just isn't wired right for the Internet.
But it's amazing how many align themselves with a mad cunt who only the other day was saying you could buy Glee stars on Wayfair :nige:
If Rik had been 45 years younger he'd have been in the school Glee club. Fo sho.
