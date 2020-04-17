|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sockets
|
How would you fairly describe these people revelling in someone being shot dead and leaving children without a parent..
Arsholes, cunts, despicable
Not "sub human degenerates" though, this is the language of genocide
You mean like what they wrote on her page
"Black lives matter the rest of you are next"
All because she said All Lives Matter ?
Fuck off Towz u cunt
|
|
|
|
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
|
|
|
|
|