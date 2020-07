RedSteel

Posts: 9 506UTB Watching Raoul Moat Doc on ITV « on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 PM » 10yrs ago that nutter was on the loose. Didn't realise it was that long ago.

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 75 284I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Watching Raoul Moat Doc on ITV « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:24:33 AM » THE GIRLFRIEND WHO DOESN'T APPEAR... WANT'S SHAFTING FOR LYING IN THE FIRST PLACE SAYING HER NEW BOYFRIEND WAS OLD BILL 👎

SHE MIGHT HAVE WELL AS PUT A TARGET 🎯



SHE MIGHT HAVE WELL AS PUT A TARGET 🎯



ON HIS FUCKING BACK 👎😠😠😠👎

RedSteel

Posts: 9 506UTB Re: Watching Raoul Moat Doc on ITV « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:35:01 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:24:33 AM THE GIRLFRIEND WHO DOESN'T APPEAR... WANT'S SHAFTING FOR LYING IN THE FIRST PLACE SAYING HER NEW BOYFRIEND WAS OLD BILL 👎

SHE MIGHT HAVE WELL AS PUT A TARGET 🎯



SHE MIGHT HAVE WELL AS PUT A TARGET 🎯



ON HIS FUCKING BACK 👎😠😠😠👎



I think he would have still killed the lad regardless, he was a full nut job. She shouldn't have said it, it backfired big time. I didn't realise the lad that helped him get the gun got 40yrs

LEON TROTSKY

Posts: 75 284I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Watching Raoul Moat Doc on ITV « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:37:25 AM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:35:01 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:24:33 AM THE GIRLFRIEND WHO DOESN'T APPEAR... WANT'S SHAFTING FOR LYING IN THE FIRST PLACE SAYING HER NEW BOYFRIEND WAS OLD BILL 👎

SHE MIGHT HAVE WELL AS PUT A TARGET 🎯



SHE MIGHT HAVE WELL AS PUT A TARGET 🎯



ON HIS FUCKING BACK 👎😠😠😠👎



I think he would have still killed the lad regardless, he was a full nut job. She shouldn't have said it, it backfired big time. I didn't realise the lad that helped him get the gun got 40yrs

YES THAT 40 YEAR SENTANCE IS WELL. OVER THE TOP 👍



YES THAT 40 YEAR SENTANCE IS WELL. OVER THE TOP 👍

IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 20 YEAR MAX 👎

nekder365

Posts: 2 166 Re: Watching Raoul Moat Doc on ITV « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:28:22 AM »



The fucking size of him but he still had to use a gun. There was a rumour at the time that Chris Brown had a fight with Karl Ness and beat him and that sent Moat over the top.The real sad thing about all that is that people remember more about Gazza and his antics than Chris Browns name...

RIK MAYALL

Posts: 11 849Once in every lifetime Re: Watching Raoul Moat Doc on ITV « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:57:18 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:28:22 AM



The real sad thing about all that is that people remember more about Gazza and his antics than Chris Browns name...

The fucking size of him but he still had to use a gun. There was a rumour at the time that Chris Brown had a fight with Karl Ness and beat him and that sent Moat over the top.The real sad thing about all that is that people remember more about Gazza and his antics than Chris Browns name...

Chris Brown didn't have a fight with Karl Ness, he battered Rihanna instead..