July 14, 2020, 11:02:16 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
What is the world coming to
Author
Topic: What is the world coming to (Read 30 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 126
What is the world coming to
«
on:
Today
at 10:41:05 PM »
Fucking arseholes.
https://twitter.com/artvalley818/status/1283152692437643264?s=21
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 148
Re: What is the world coming to
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:50:28 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 10:41:05 PM
Fucking arseholes.
https://twitter.com/artvalley818/status/1283152692437643264?s=21
Guaranteed that the bloke will be dead by the end of the week
Logged
