towz

Ashley Fletcher « on: Yesterday at 10:11:46 PM » I thought he was Good progress from the lad this season, not quite the hoplessI thought he was

Holgateoldskool

Re: Ashley Fletcher « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 PM » Obviously faced a Kangaroo court on here!!

livefastdieyoung

Re: Ashley Fletcher « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:28:25 PM »



Made big strides this season. Filled out a lot and improved in the air. He could be a right handful if he keeps improving like he is. Must be 6"3 and a decent turn of pace. Warnock will keep him around without doubt. Logged

Pile

Re: Ashley Fletcher « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:31:30 PM »

Itís been by far his best season, the goal against West Brom was one of the few highlights of a shite season. Canít believe someone paid £7,500,00.00 for him though.

BoroPE

Re: Ashley Fletcher « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:42:15 AM » Hes still really not that good but our best option up front. Probably one of many reasons we are fighting relegation.

TerryCochranesSocks

Re: Ashley Fletcher « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:02:38 AM »

Better than Trevor Senior.

livefastdieyoung

Re: Ashley Fletcher « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:22:08 AM » Quote from: BoroPE on Today at 07:42:15 AM Hes still really not that good but our best option up front. Probably one of many reasons we are fighting relegation.



24 years old. First real full season he has had with us in terms of starting games as a centre forward. At the lowest scoring club in the league. 13 goals so far this season. Currently scoring 1 in 3 for us. He is an improving championship level striker. He is certainly better than you rate him. If we were to sell him now we would recoup about £5 million of the £6.5 million we paid. Warnock will want to keep him around.