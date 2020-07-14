Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 14, 2020
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Topic: Ashley Fletcher
towz
Today at 10:11:46 PM
Good progress from the lad this season, not quite the hopless  donkey I thought he was
monkeyman
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:18:18 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:11:46 PM
Good progress from the lad this season, not quite the hopless  donkey I thought he was
HOPLESS  rava
Holgateoldskool
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:20:27 PM
Obviously faced a Kangaroo court on here!!
livefastdieyoung
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:28:25 PM
Made big strides this season. Filled out a lot and improved in the air. He could be a right handful if he keeps improving like he is. Must be 6"3 and a decent turn of pace. Warnock will keep him around without doubt.

Pile
Reply #4 on: Today at 10:31:30 PM
Its been by far his best season, the goal against West Brom was one of the few highlights of a shite season. Cant believe someone paid £7,500,00.00 for him though.  charles
Bobupanddown
Reply #5 on: Today at 10:53:58 PM
He's a league 1 bottom end champion striker. No more.

We paid 7.5m for him, he's worth 2 at best.
RiversideRifle
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:59:56 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:53:58 PM
He's a league 1 bottom end champion striker. No more.

We paid 7.5m for him, he's worth 2 at best.



Right miserable twat you Bob kid  :ponce:
