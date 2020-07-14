Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 14, 2020, 11:02:11 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Ashley Fletcher
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ashley Fletcher (Read 102 times)
towz
Online
Posts: 8 623
Ashley Fletcher
«
on:
Today
at 10:11:46 PM »
Good progress from the lad this season, not quite the hopless
I thought he was
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 294
Re: Ashley Fletcher
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:18:18 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 10:11:46 PM
Good progress from the lad this season, not quite the hopless
I thought he was
HOPLESS
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 237
Re: Ashley Fletcher
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:20:27 PM »
Obviously faced a Kangaroo court on here!!
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 902
Re: Ashley Fletcher
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:28:25 PM »
Made big strides this season. Filled out a lot and improved in the air. He could be a right handful if he keeps improving like he is. Must be 6"3 and a decent turn of pace. Warnock will keep him around without doubt.
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 126
Re: Ashley Fletcher
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:31:30 PM »
Its been by far his best season, the goal against West Brom was one of the few highlights of a shite season. Cant believe someone paid £7,500,00.00 for him though.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 136
Re: Ashley Fletcher
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:53:58 PM »
He's a league 1 bottom end champion striker. No more.
We paid 7.5m for him, he's worth 2 at best.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 148
Re: Ashley Fletcher
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:59:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:53:58 PM
He's a league 1 bottom end champion striker. No more.
We paid 7.5m for him, he's worth 2 at best.
Right miserable twat you Bob kid
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...