Posts: 40 122 Warnock on the wireless « on: Today at 08:41:04 PM »



Said this is the hardest job heís ever had but sounds like heís staying, bigging the club up. Canít help but like the bloke, sounds like a normal bloke down the pub, obviously a massive football fan.Said this is the hardest job heís ever had but sounds like heís staying, bigging the club up. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Re: Warnock on the wireless « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:45:25 PM »



If we get him in as manager next season I'm gonna get some season tickets bought.



If we get him in as manager next season I'm gonna get some season tickets bought.

The man is a legend. Always been my type of manager and person. Not one fuck given about what anyone else thinks and does everything he can for the club he is at. Logged

Re: Warnock on the wireless « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:45:47 PM » Fingers crossed mate .... 5 years too late mind ! Logged

Re: Warnock on the wireless « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:48:30 PM »



WELL SAID KEV LETS HOPE Logged

Re: Warnock on the wireless « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:49:20 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 08:45:47 PM Fingers crossed mate .... 5 years too late mind !



Should have been in after McClaren. I think he has two more seasons left in him and for some reason we are his dream job so let's hope Gibbo doesn't fuck things up again.



He hasn't even discusses a wage yet for the work he's doing now. That shows you the type of bloke he is and how much he wanted to manage us.



Up The Warhorse!!



Should have been in after McClaren. I think he has two more seasons left in him and for some reason we are his dream job so let's hope Gibbo doesn't fuck things up again.

He hasn't even discusses a wage yet for the work he's doing now. That shows you the type of bloke he is and how much he wanted to manage us.

Up The Warhorse!! Logged

Re: Warnock on the wireless « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:06:29 PM » If he gets a two year deal I will shave my eyebrows off in honour of him. Logged