July 14, 2020, 07:37:20 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: WIGAN ATHLETIC....  (Read 166 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 06:39:53 PM »
BEATING HULL 4-0 AFTER 38 MINS  👍
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:43:34 PM »
CHEERS MATE I DONT HAVE THE INTERNET 🤡🤡🤡

BEER ME FLOPPY 🍻🍺🍻🍺💾
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:45:42 PM »
6-0
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:45:45 PM »
5:0. now. Wigan are emphasising what a load of shite Boro players are ,and what a joke the club is.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:45:45 PM
5:0. now. Wigan are emphasising what a load of shite Boro players are ,and what a joke the club is.


Were better than Hull  :homer:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:51:54 PM »
7 NOW  👍
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:52:07 PM »
They still managed to beat us at the Riverside.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:53:05 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:52:07 PM
They still managed to beat us at the Riverside.

It was 2-2.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:54:46 PM »
On the downside; McCann's out of work in a hours time. So theres the famous 'new manager boost' to aid them.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:57:57 PM »
Buy the full Wigan squad!!
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:25:25 PM »
8 NOW 😂😂😂
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:25:55 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 06:57:57 PM
Buy the full Wigan squad!!
WITH WHAT 
kippers
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:31:54 PM »
Great game to be at. Deffo worth the entrance fee.
