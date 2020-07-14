Welcome,
July 14, 2020, 07:37:20 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
WIGAN ATHLETIC....
Author
Topic: WIGAN ATHLETIC.... (Read 166 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 249
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
on:
Today
at 06:39:53 PM
BEATING HULL 4-0 AFTER 38 MINS 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN
Offline
Posts: 1 518
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:43:34 PM
CHEERS MATE I DONT HAVE THE INTERNET 🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME FLOPPY 🍻🍺🍻🍺💾
NO MORE HEROS... ANYMORE
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 374
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:45:42 PM
6-0
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 429
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:45:45 PM
5:0. now. Wigan are emphasising what a load of shite Boro players are ,and what a joke the club is.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 374
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:46:14 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:45:45 PM
5:0. now. Wigan are emphasising what a load of shite Boro players are ,and what a joke the club is.
Were better than Hull
Were better than Hull
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 249
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:51:54 PM
7 NOW 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 429
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:52:07 PM
They still managed to beat us at the Riverside.
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 770
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:53:05 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 06:52:07 PM
They still managed to beat us at the Riverside.
It was 2-2.
It was 2-2.
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 770
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:54:46 PM
On the downside; McCann's out of work in a hours time. So theres the famous 'new manager boost' to aid them.
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 234
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:57:57 PM
Buy the full Wigan squad!!
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 249
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:25:25 PM
8 NOW 😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 280
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:25:55 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 06:57:57 PM
Buy the full Wigan squad!!
WITH WHAT
WITH WHAT
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 075
Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC....
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:31:54 PM
Great game to be at. Deffo worth the entrance fee.
