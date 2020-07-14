LEON TROTSKY

WIGAN ATHLETIC.... « on: Today at 06:39:53 PM » BEATING HULL 4-0 AFTER 38 MINS 👍

Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC.... « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:43:34 PM » CHEERS MATE I DONT HAVE THE INTERNET 🤡🤡🤡



Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC.... « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:45:45 PM » 5:0. now. Wigan are emphasising what a load of shite Boro players are ,and what a joke the club is.

Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC.... « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:51:54 PM » 7 NOW 👍

Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC.... « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:52:07 PM » They still managed to beat us at the Riverside.

Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC.... « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:54:46 PM » On the downside; McCann's out of work in a hours time. So theres the famous 'new manager boost' to aid them.



Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC.... « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:57:57 PM » Buy the full Wigan squad!!

Re: WIGAN ATHLETIC.... « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:25:25 PM » 8 NOW 😂😂😂