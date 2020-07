headset

MOST LOOKING FOR THEIR NEXT MOVES INSTEAD OF HELPING KEEP THE CLUB UP

GIBSON AND HIS FUCKING CRONIES TO BLAME FOR THIS SHIT

WHAT A FUCKED UP CLUB

FUCKING REAP WHAT WE SOW PAYING THEM GOOD WAGES WHEN THEY ARE FUCKING SHITE

WOW thats cheap coming from an 'armchair'.....do keep up gadge...





MOST LOOKING FOR THEIR NEXT MOVES INSTEAD OF HELPING KEEP THE CLUB UP





GIBSON AND HIS FUCKING CRONIES TO BLAME FOR THIS SHIT





WHAT A FUCKED UP CLUB

WOW thats cheap coming from an 'armchair'.....do keep up gadge...

I BET HE HAS SPENT A LOT MORE THAN YOU FOLLOWING THE BORO

