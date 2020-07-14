Welcome,
July 14, 2020, 05:48:11 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
RATS LEAVING A SINKING SHIP......
Author
Topic: RATS LEAVING A SINKING SHIP...... (Read 86 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 240
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
RATS LEAVING A SINKING SHIP......
«
on:
Today
at 05:24:37 PM »
FUCKING REAP WHAT WE SOW PAYING THEM GOOD WAGES WHEN THEY ARE FUCKING SHITE
MOST LOOKING FOR THEIR NEXT MOVES INSTEAD OF HELPING KEEP THE CLUB UP
GIBSON AND HIS FUCKING CRONIES TO BLAME FOR THIS SHIT
WHAT A FUCKED UP CLUB
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Rediculous
Posts: 542
Re: RATS LEAVING A SINKING SHIP......
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:28:11 PM »
Its very sad times. If we do go down the rebuild job is immense even by league 1 standards.
Worst hollowed out Boro team Ive ever seen
RiversideRifle
Posts: 138
Re: RATS LEAVING A SINKING SHIP......
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:28:55 PM »
Sorry lidds me owld fruit I already brought the exclusive
ccole
Posts: 4 076
Re: RATS LEAVING A SINKING SHIP......
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:30:10 PM »
If we go down it will be a big advantage to have got rid of a load of the shyte we have had for the last 5 years on big wages.
Clear out and start again.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 573
Re: RATS LEAVING A SINKING SHIP......
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:41:41 PM »
Whatever league were in we will be better off without the over paid shite, still a few to get shot of!
