July 15, 2020, 12:59:43 PM
Author Topic: Ryan shotton gone  (Read 338 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Yesterday at 05:09:48 PM »
Another deserter  :ponce:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:22:13 PM »
From Mfc.co.uk:

Ryan Shotton has played his last game for the Boro.

The 31-year-old, who was due to leave the club when his contract expires next week, played 66 minutes of Saturdays Riverside clash with Bristol City, but wasnt in the squad to travel to Reading.

Ryan was absolutely fantastic against Millwall last week and he gave us everything against Bristol City at the weekend, said Boro boss Neil Warnock.

He was feeling an injury during the second half so we brought him off because we didnt want to make it worse.

This is our third game in less than a week and Ryan wouldnt have played against Reading.

With him not being 100% fit, he feels vulnerable to an injury that could prevent him getting him a contract elsewhere. Im disappointed, but I fully understand his thinking.

Shotton has made 84 appearances since joining the club in August 2017.

Ravel Morrison was also omitted from the squad at Reading due to illness.



Tosser.

 oleary
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:33:37 PM »
RAVEL HAS NO ILLNESS   :unlike:

HE AIN'T PLAYING COZ SHEFF UTD LET HIM GO....AND WE DON'T WANT TO PAY HIS WAGES  NEITHER.....HE'S A FUCKING PASSENGER   
Jake Andrews
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:25:02 PM »
As soon as we're 100% safe, I'd be surprised if Warnock doesn't try & keep Shotton. Assuming of course that the Club will be sensible & keep Warnock.
Pile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:27:51 PM »
From what Ive read, I think Shotton is doing the decent thing. He could have easily stayed another few weeks when injured and picked up more wages.  :pd:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 08:25:02 PM
As soon as we're 100% safe, I'd be surprised if Warnock doesn't try & keep Shotton. Assuming of course that the Club will be sensible & keep Warnock.

Dear god I hope not.

TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:41:13 PM »
Who have we got left?
Any kids that could step up next season?
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:47:47 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:41:13 PM
Who have we got left?
Any kids that could step up next season?

TRANSFER WINDOW STARTS VERY SOON..... WARNOCK WILL BRING A KEEPER IN... 2 BIG DEFENDERS AND A BIG STRIKER...... BRITT WILL GO..... AND A FEW OTHER USELESS CUNTS. 👍
