Ryan Shotton has played his last game for the Boro.



The 31-year-old, who was due to leave the club when his contract expires next week, played 66 minutes of Saturdays Riverside clash with Bristol City, but wasnt in the squad to travel to Reading.



Ryan was absolutely fantastic against Millwall last week and he gave us everything against Bristol City at the weekend, said Boro boss Neil Warnock.



He was feeling an injury during the second half so we brought him off because we didnt want to make it worse.



This is our third game in less than a week and Ryan wouldnt have played against Reading.



With him not being 100% fit, he feels vulnerable to an injury that could prevent him getting him a contract elsewhere. Im disappointed, but I fully understand his thinking.



Shotton has made 84 appearances since joining the club in August 2017.



Ravel Morrison was also omitted from the squad at Reading due to illness.







Tosser.



From Mfc.co.uk:

