Bobupanddown

Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history? « on: Today at 02:01:35 PM » Forget Neville Chamberlain and peace in our time. We have Boris the ball-less. Cowering in fear of BLM and a virus which is harmless to 99.8% of the population.



We might as well have voted for Corbyn.

