Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 14, 2020, 04:01:38 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history? (Read 121 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 135
Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
on:
Today
at 02:01:35 PM »
Forget Neville Chamberlain and peace in our time. We have Boris the ball-less. Cowering in fear of BLM and a virus which is harmless to 99.8% of the population.
We might as well have voted for Corbyn.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
Offline
Posts: 4 425
Re: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:04:27 PM »
When you say history,do you mean the history of all Prime Ministers of every government, in every country in the world?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 135
Re: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:08:04 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 02:04:27 PM
When you say history,do you mean the history of all Prime Ministers of every government, in every country in the world?
No just this country.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 229
Re: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:36:41 PM »
I was with you until
We might as well have voted for Corbyn.
Logged
just like that
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 118
Re: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:43:27 PM »
He's doing his damnest to please everyone. Impossible. Shit leadership.
He's proving to be a gobshite, all straplines and no substance
Logged
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 10
Re: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:49:00 PM »
I guess when you're surrounding by world experts and you nearly die of it yourself whilst witnessing the realities of it. You're less inclined to take your medical advice from the cob RWNJ'S.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 096
Re: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:56:15 PM »
He's hopeless. The Huawei palaver is embarrassing
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 135
Re: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:59:57 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on
Today
at 02:49:00 PM
I guess when you're surrounding by world experts and you nearly die of it yourself whilst witnessing the realities of it. You're less inclined to take your medical advice from the cob RWNJ'S.
"world experts"
"EXPERTS"
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 10
Re: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:28:42 PM »
The WHO are part of the Chinese propaganda machine. We should withdraw all funding.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 440
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:32:47 PM »
They've done fuck all decent since Quadrophoenia.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...