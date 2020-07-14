Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 14, 2020, 04:01:38 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Is Boris the biggest coward PM in history?  (Read 121 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 02:01:35 PM »
Forget Neville Chamberlain and peace in our time. We have Boris the ball-less. Cowering in fear of BLM and a virus which is harmless to 99.8% of the population.

We might as well have voted for Corbyn.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:04:27 PM »
When you say history,do you mean the history of all Prime Ministers of every government, in every country in the world?  souey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:08:04 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:04:27 PM
When you say history,do you mean the history of all Prime Ministers of every government, in every country in the world?  souey

No just this country.
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:36:41 PM »
I was with you until

We might as well have voted for Corbyn.
just like that
Wee_Willie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:43:27 PM »
He's doing his damnest to please everyone. Impossible. Shit leadership.

He's proving to be a gobshite, all straplines and no substance
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:49:00 PM »
I guess when you're surrounding by world experts and you nearly die of it yourself whilst witnessing the realities of it. You're less inclined to take your medical advice from the cob RWNJ'S.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:56:15 PM »
He's hopeless. The Huawei palaver is embarrassing
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:59:57 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 02:49:00 PM
I guess when you're surrounding by world experts and you nearly die of it yourself whilst witnessing the realities of it. You're less inclined to take your medical advice from the cob RWNJ'S.

"world experts"  



"EXPERTS"
Pallys bar stool

« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:28:42 PM »
The WHO are part of the Chinese propaganda machine. We should withdraw all funding.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:32:47 PM »
They've done fuck all decent since Quadrophoenia.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
