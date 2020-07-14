kippers

Posts: 2 075 EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal « on: Today at 01:19:09 PM » Do we still have to pay the divorce bill if no trade deal is agreed with Barnier?



Logged

Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:37:13 PM » No. No deal is favourite. The EU wankers will then be offered a fraction of the "agreed bill" and will take us to court for the rest. We will probably do some dodgy deals with fish etc.



Personally I'd favour the "fuck off you wankers, you'd all be fucking German if it wasn't for us" approach.

Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:30:02 PM » I agree Terry, our only issue will be with the militant French twats at the ports.



Regarding the fishing, we could allow use of our waters as most species of fish we dont bother eating, but it has to be on our terms, not a fucking free for all as it is now.