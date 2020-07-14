Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 14, 2020, 07:37:19 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal (Read 139 times)
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 075
EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
on:
Today
at 01:19:09 PM »
Do we still have to pay the divorce bill if no trade deal is agreed with Barnier?
Seems a bit odd if true.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 449
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:33:42 PM »
No.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 075
Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:34:57 PM »
Then a deal is a cert then yeah? Money talks.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 449
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:37:13 PM »
No. No deal is favourite. The EU wankers will then be offered a fraction of the "agreed bill" and will take us to court for the rest. We will probably do some dodgy deals with fish etc.
Personally I'd favour the "fuck off you wankers, you'd all be fucking German if it wasn't for us" approach.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 075
Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:30:02 PM »
I agree Terry, our only issue will be with the militant French twats at the ports.
Regarding the fishing, we could allow use of our waters as most species of fish we dont bother eating, but it has to be on our terms, not a fucking free for all as it is now.
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 103
Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:01:17 PM »
Not sure why people get so excited about fishing rights, foreign fisheries own just about all of ours anyway.
As for the divorce bill, fuck em.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 075
Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:26:48 PM »
But we will decide who can fish where and when and for how much, not the EU.
Thats what they dont like.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...