July 14, 2020, 02:02:31 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
Author
Topic: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal (Read 46 times)
kippers
kippers
EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
on:
Today
at 01:19:09 PM »
Do we still have to pay the divorce bill if no trade deal is agreed with Barnier?
Seems a bit odd if true.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 437
Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:33:42 PM »
No.
Logged
kippers
kippers
Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:34:57 PM »
Then a deal is a cert then yeah? Money talks.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 437
Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:37:13 PM »
No. No deal is favourite. The EU wankers will then be offered a fraction of the "agreed bill" and will take us to court for the rest. We will probably do some dodgy deals with fish etc.
Personally I'd favour the "fuck off you wankers, you'd all be fucking German if it wasn't for us" approach.
Logged
