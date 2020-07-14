TerryCochranesSocks

Re: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:37:13 PM » No. No deal is favourite. The EU wankers will then be offered a fraction of the "agreed bill" and will take us to court for the rest. We will probably do some dodgy deals with fish etc.



Personally I'd favour the "fuck off you wankers, you'd all be fucking German if it wasn't for us" approach.