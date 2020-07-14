Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: EU Divorce Bill / Trade Deal  (Read 45 times)
Do we still have to pay the divorce bill if no trade deal is agreed with Barnier?

  Seems a bit odd if true.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:42 PM »
No.
Then a deal is a cert then yeah?  Money talks.
No. No deal is favourite. The EU wankers will then be offered a fraction of the "agreed bill" and will take us to court for the rest. We will probably do some dodgy deals with fish etc.

Personally I'd favour the "fuck off you wankers, you'd all be fucking German if it wasn't for us" approach.
