Posts: 9 118 The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week « on: Today at 09:31:47 AM » Not really bothered but feel it is based on more dodgy science ..



Why only in shops/public transport but not restaurants/pubs



We need confidence injecting into our society to save the economy not a culture reminiscent of a nuclear fall-out..



Posts: 9 118 Re: The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:42 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:33:25 AM if its going to be brought in, why not bring it in now??



why wait for more people to potentially catch it?



MPs and scientists aligning themselves with all these grifters making dodgy facemasks for joe public.



MPs and scientists aligning themselves with all these grifters making dodgy facemasks for joe public.

Most are fucking shite and counterfeited that do not comply with medical ASTMS standards. They will not protect you from a large piece of phlegm flying across the shopping aisle. It is political.

Posts: 7 446Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:47:29 AM » The masks will do absolutely fuck all to protect you against catching the virus. Nothing.

Posts: 7 446Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week « Reply #18 on: Today at 11:08:49 AM » Thought that was what the fucking big perspex screens, the floor markings and all the other shit was for.



Posts: 954 Re: The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:34:39 PM » Good to see this board has alot of medical experts in one forum. You dont know it doesn't work, its just a hunch. So why cant you just comply and wear one in closed spaces, it ain't gonna do you any harm wearing one. Too many winging twats around who think they know best Logged

Posts: 10 Re: The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week « Reply #23 on: Today at 12:42:28 PM » The WHO and then all the relevant governments lied to us about face masks from the outset because they didn't have enough and China stock piled them all.



Clearly they're not fool proof but they also clearly help. All the evidence and common sense tells us that. Logged

Posts: 9 118 Re: The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week « Reply #24 on: Today at 12:46:50 PM »



Injecting more fear into society is not helping the recovery



I prefer to act on scientific evidence not black artistry



Posts: 7 446Pull your socks up Tel. Re: The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week « Reply #25 on: Today at 12:54:36 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 12:34:39 PM Good to see this board has alot of medical experts in one forum. You dont know it doesn't work, its just a hunch. So why cant you just comply and wear one in closed spaces, it ain't gonna do you any harm wearing one. Too many winging twats around who think they know best



You don't need to be a medical expert, you need to be able to read what medical experts have said about it after proper studies, as against the "experts" who are told what to say.



Here you go..



Here are key anchor points to the extensive scientific literature that establishes that wearing surgical masks and respirators (e.g., N95) does not reduce the risk of contracting a verified illness:



Posts: 3 135 Re: The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week « Reply #26 on: Today at 12:55:59 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 12:34:39 PM Good to see this board has alot of medical experts in one forum. You dont know it doesn't work, its just a hunch. So why cant you just comply and wear one in closed spaces, it ain't gonna do you any harm wearing one. Too many winging twats around who think they know best





You don't need to be a medical expert to have common sense and logic in your critical thinking armory.



If masks make it safe then open up everything and end furlough.

If they don't then why are they mandatory?



Logic.



Virus is harmful to 0.2% of the population- the clear choice is to isolate those 0.2% not impose huge restrictions on the 99.8%



Common sense.



This obviously has nothing to do with any virus and everything to do with a complicit general public ready for their mandatory RFID injection.



Don't want to be branded like cattle? Well, no shops, no pubs and no restaurants for you.

You don't need to be a medical expert to have common sense and logic in your critical thinking armory.

If masks make it safe then open up everything and end furlough.

If they don't then why are they mandatory?

Logic.

Virus is harmful to 0.2% of the population- the clear choice is to isolate those 0.2% not impose huge restrictions on the 99.8%

Common sense.

This obviously has nothing to do with any virus and everything to do with a complicit general public ready for their mandatory RFID injection.

Don't want to be branded like cattle? Well, no shops, no pubs and no restaurants for you.




