July 14, 2020, 05:48:00 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: The wearing of face masks compulsory from next week  (Read 340 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 09:31:47 AM »
Not really bothered but feel it is based on more dodgy science ..

Why only in shops/public transport but not restaurants/pubs

We need confidence injecting into our society to save the economy not a culture reminiscent of a nuclear fall-out..

11 deaths yesterday
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:33:25 AM »
if its going to be brought in, why not bring it in now??

why wait for more people to potentially catch it?
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:35:52 AM »
Total fucking joke.

Fuck that fat cunt Boris, fucking coward.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:42 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:33:25 AM
if its going to be brought in, why not bring it in now??

why wait for more people to potentially catch it?

MPs and scientists aligning themselves with all these grifters making dodgy facemasks for joe public.

Most are fucking shite and counterfeited that do not comply with medical ASTMS standards. They will not protect you from a large piece of phlegm flying across the shopping aisle. It is political.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:41:53 AM »
Everyone know where this goes - no face mask

No public transportation
No shops
No pubs
No restaurants
No public spaces


Turns into - no vaccine

No public transportation
No shops
No pubs
No restaurants
No public spaces
 

Here have this warped animal DNA injected into you, sheep.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:39 AM by Bobupanddown » Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:42:09 AM »
🐴  HORSE..... STABLE... BOLTED... 🔩 MONTHS.... AGO.... 👎😠👎
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:47:29 AM »
The masks will do absolutely fuck all to protect you against catching the virus. Nothing.
It's like using chicken wire to keep water in. Fucking ridiculous.
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:17:22 AM »
Boris seems to me making it up as he goes along, doesn't look like he has any sort of plan for anything!
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:18:48 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:31:47 AM


Why only in shops/public transport but not restaurants/pubs



I belive because restaurants/pubs should be socially distanced in the way they have tables etc set out, but that can't be done in shops or buses/trains.

I don't understand why it's not done with immediate effect though
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:48:04 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:47:29 AM
The masks will do absolutely fuck all to protect you against catching the virus. Nothing.
It's like using chicken wire to keep water in. Fucking ridiculous.

 :like:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:56:01 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:47:29 AM
The masks will do absolutely fuck all to protect you against catching the virus. Nothing.
It's like using chicken wire to keep water in. Fucking ridiculous.



Thought the point of masks was to reduce the spread from someone who may have the virus without knowing?
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:58:32 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:56:01 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:47:29 AM
The masks will do absolutely fuck all to protect you against catching the virus. Nothing.
It's like using chicken wire to keep water in. Fucking ridiculous.



Thought the point of masks was to reduce the spread from someone who may have the virus without knowing?

If they worked why the fuck did we lock down?

Clown world
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:00:34 AM »
Reduce
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:00:57 AM »
Here's a way around the rules - just tell them you have asthma.

Just hold up a piece of paper that says "I have a respiratory illness and can't wear a mask" or put a the same message on a tag and wear it.  

Fuck em.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:02:01 AM »
Are you mute like?  monkey
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:02:10 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:56:01 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:47:29 AM
The masks will do absolutely fuck all to protect you against catching the virus. Nothing.
It's like using chicken wire to keep water in. Fucking ridiculous.



Thought the point of masks was to reduce the spread from someone who may have the virus without knowing?

About as effective as using a sock as a condom.
Distancing the 2 metres is at least as effective as wearing a mask.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:04:16 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:02:10 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:56:01 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 09:47:29 AM
The masks will do absolutely fuck all to protect you against catching the virus. Nothing.
It's like using chicken wire to keep water in. Fucking ridiculous.



Thought the point of masks was to reduce the spread from someone who may have the virus without knowing?

About as effective as using a sock as a condom.
Distancing the 2 metres is at least as effective as wearing a mask.



Yes it is.


Thought the masks were for when keeping a distance of 2m at all times isnt always possible.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:05:08 AM »
Some good analogies today though, Tel  jc
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:08:49 AM »
Thought that was what the fucking big perspex screens, the floor markings and all the other shit was for.

I will not wear a muzzle, they can fuck off.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:09:24 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:05:08 AM
Some good analogies today though, Tel  jc

I was pleased with them.
 mcl
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:09:34 AM »
The virus is harmless to 99.8% of the population.

Why the fuck don't we just isolate 0.2% of the population and the rest of us just get on with it?  lost
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:12:11 AM »
It masks work why aren't football stadiums and sports venues open?

Why are business still furloughed?

 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Micksgrill
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:34:39 PM »
Good to see this board has alot of medical experts in one forum.  You dont know it doesn't work, its just a hunch. So why cant you just comply and wear one in closed spaces, it ain't gonna do you any harm wearing one.  Too many winging twats around who think they know best
Logged
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:42:28 PM »
The WHO and then all the relevant governments lied to us about face masks from the outset because they didn't have enough and China stock piled them all.

Clearly they're not fool proof but they also clearly help. All the evidence and common sense tells us that.
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #24 on: Today at 12:46:50 PM »
As Bob says, isolate those vulnerable and then let life return to normal.

Injecting more fear into society is not helping the recovery

I prefer to act on scientific evidence not black artistry

Oops can you use that term in 2020 :pd:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:54:36 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 12:34:39 PM
Good to see this board has alot of medical experts in one forum.  You dont know it doesn't work, its just a hunch. So why cant you just comply and wear one in closed spaces, it ain't gonna do you any harm wearing one.  Too many winging twats around who think they know best

You don't need to be a medical expert, you need to be able to read what medical experts have said about it after proper studies, as against the "experts" who are told what to say.

Here you go..

Here are key anchor points to the extensive scientific literature that establishes that wearing surgical masks and respirators (e.g., N95) does not reduce the risk of contracting a verified illness:

Jacobs, J. L. et al. (2009) Use of surgical face masks to reduce the incidence of the common cold among health care workers in Japan: A randomized controlled trial, American Journal of Infection Control, Volume 37, Issue 5, 417  419. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19216002

N95-masked health-care workers (HCW) were significantly more likely to experience headaches. Face mask use in HCW was not demonstrated to provide benefit in terms of cold symptoms or getting colds.

Cowling, B. et al. (2010) Face masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: A systematic review, Epidemiology and Infection, 138(4), 449-456. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/face-masks-to-prevent-transmission-of-influenza-virus-a-systematic- review/64D368496EBDE0AFCC6639CCC9D8BC05

None of the studies reviewed showed a benefit from wearing a mask, in either HCW or community members in households (H). See summary Tables 1 and 2 therein.

bin-Reza et al. (2012) The use of masks and respirators to prevent transmission of influenza: a systematic review of the scientific evidence, Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses 6(4), 257267. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/j.1750-2659.2011.00307.x

There were 17 eligible studies.  None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.

Smith, J.D. et al. (2016) Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks in protecting health care workers from acute respiratory infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis, CMAJ Mar 2016 https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567

We identified six clinical studies  . In the meta-analysis of the clinical studies, we found no significant difference between N95 respirators and surgical masks in associated risk of (a) laboratory-confirmed respiratory infection, (b) influenza-like illness, or (c) reported work-place absenteeism.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:55:59 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 12:34:39 PM
Good to see this board has alot of medical experts in one forum.  You dont know it doesn't work, its just a hunch. So why cant you just comply and wear one in closed spaces, it ain't gonna do you any harm wearing one.  Too many winging twats around who think they know best


You don't need to be a medical expert to have common sense and logic in your critical thinking armory.

If masks make it safe then open up everything and end furlough.
If they don't then why are they mandatory?

Logic.

Virus is harmful to 0.2% of the population- the clear choice is to isolate those 0.2% not impose huge restrictions on the 99.8%

Common sense.

This obviously has nothing to do with any virus and everything to do with a complicit general public ready for their mandatory RFID injection.

Don't want to be branded like cattle? Well, no shops, no pubs and no restaurants for you.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Priv
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:16:18 PM »
Some of us are experts in masks / filter technology. Most of the masks especially the rubbish re usable cloth / neoprene ones will do absolutely fuck all. The surgical ones will offer a tiny bit of protection To others but not you for a short time.

Unless your wearing a half mask with a p3 ( particulate ) and A ( organic vapour ) filter  its not going to protect you.
Logged
kippers
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:24:44 PM »
Are all the face masks made in Leicester?

  Or maybe a dirty back street Dehli garage by Amir and Yasif
Logged
plazmuh
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:31:34 PM »


https://www.sciencealert.com/this-is-why-advice-on-whether-you-should-wear-a-mask-is-just-so-confusing
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:17 PM by plazmuh » Logged
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:00:52 PM »
Masks now? Its like putting a condom on at the 12 week scan.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:09:08 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 03:00:52 PM
Masks now? Its like putting a condom on at the 12 week scan.

It's like putting on a condom on a dildo.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:35:06 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 03:00:52 PM
Masks now? Its like putting a condom on at the 12 week scan.
So if one person is 12 weeks pregnant theres no point in anyone wearing a condom? Surely if people havent already caught it masks will reduce the likelihood of them catching it?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:38:26 PM »
It's like putting a condom in a sock.
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:43:32 PM »
Its like wearing condoms under your socks to a 12 week scan



Or something
Logged
