TerryCochranesSocks
The masks will do absolutely fuck all to protect you against catching the virus. Nothing.
It's like using chicken wire to keep water in. Fucking ridiculous.
Thought the point of masks was to reduce the spread from someone who may have the virus without knowing?
About as effective as using a sock as a condom.
Distancing the 2 metres is at least as effective as wearing a mask.
El Capitan
The masks will do absolutely fuck all to protect you against catching the virus. Nothing.
It's like using chicken wire to keep water in. Fucking ridiculous.
Thought the point of masks was to reduce the spread from someone who may have the virus without knowing?
About as effective as using a sock as a condom.
Distancing the 2 metres is at least as effective as wearing a mask.
Yes it is.
Thought the masks were for when keeping a distance of 2m at all times isnt always possible.
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 10
The WHO and then all the relevant governments lied to us about face masks from the outset because they didn't have enough and China stock piled them all.
Clearly they're not fool proof but they also clearly help. All the evidence and common sense tells us that.
TerryCochranesSocks
Good to see this board has alot of medical experts in one forum. You dont know it doesn't work, its just a hunch. So why cant you just comply and wear one in closed spaces, it ain't gonna do you any harm wearing one. Too many winging twats around who think they know best
You don't need to be a medical expert, you need to be able to read what medical experts have said about it after proper studies, as against the "experts" who are told what to say.
Here you go..Here are key anchor points to the extensive scientific literature that establishes that wearing surgical masks and respirators (e.g., N95) does not reduce the risk of contracting a verified illness:
Jacobs, J. L. et al. (2009) Use of surgical face masks to reduce the incidence of the common cold among health care workers in Japan: A randomized controlled trial, American Journal of Infection Control, Volume 37, Issue 5, 417 419. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19216002
N95-masked health-care workers (HCW) were significantly more likely to experience headaches. Face mask use in HCW was not demonstrated to provide benefit in terms of cold symptoms or getting colds.
Cowling, B. et al. (2010) Face masks to prevent transmission of influenza virus: A systematic review, Epidemiology and Infection, 138(4), 449-456. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/epidemiology-and-infection/article/face-masks-to-prevent-transmission-of-influenza-virus-a-systematic- review/64D368496EBDE0AFCC6639CCC9D8BC05
None of the studies reviewed showed a benefit from wearing a mask, in either HCW or community members in households (H). See summary Tables 1 and 2 therein.
bin-Reza et al. (2012) The use of masks and respirators to prevent transmission of influenza: a systematic review of the scientific evidence, Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses 6(4), 257267. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1111/j.1750-2659.2011.00307.x
There were 17 eligible studies.
None of the studies established a conclusive relationship between mask/respirator use and protection against influenza infection.
Smith, J.D. et al. (2016) Effectiveness of N95 respirators versus surgical masks in protecting health care workers from acute respiratory infection: a systematic review and meta-analysis, CMAJ Mar 2016 https://www.cmaj.ca/content/188/8/567
We identified six clinical studies
. In the meta-analysis of the clinical studies, we found no significant difference between N95 respirators and surgical masks in associated risk of (a) laboratory-confirmed respiratory infection, (b) influenza-like illness, or (c) reported work-place absenteeism.
Bobupanddown
Good to see this board has alot of medical experts in one forum. You dont know it doesn't work, its just a hunch. So why cant you just comply and wear one in closed spaces, it ain't gonna do you any harm wearing one. Too many winging twats around who think they know best
You don't need to be a medical expert to have common sense and logic in your critical thinking armory.
If masks make it safe then open up everything and end furlough.
If they don't then why are they mandatory?
Logic.
Virus is harmful to 0.2% of the population- the clear choice is to isolate those 0.2% not impose huge restrictions on the 99.8%
Common sense.
This obviously has nothing to do with any virus and everything to do with a complicit general public ready for their mandatory RFID injection.
Don't want to be branded like cattle? Well, no shops, no pubs and no restaurants for you.
