July 14, 2020, 12:03:29 PM
News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Author Topic: Trevor Senior  (Read 179 times)
Ben G
Ben G
Today at 09:08:24 AM
Scored two of the most important goals in Boro history.

Also crocked the Birmingham keeper on his debut.
Itchy_ring
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:13:00 AM
Did an excellent job for us and even better for Reading!
LEON TROTSKY
LEON TROTSKY


Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:17 AM
SURE WE SIGNED HIM FROM READING  👍
TerryCochranesSocks
TerryCochranesSocks
TerryCochranesSocks


Reply #3 on: Today at 09:16:35 AM
Watford.
Ben G
Ben G
Ben G
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:20:54 AM
Scored stacks for Reading in his first and second spell.

Think hes their record scorer.
CLEM FANDANGO
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:36:46 AM
He son was a good player n'all.

Trevor Senior Jr.
tunstall
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:38:09 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:36:46 AM
He son was a good player n'all.

Trevor Senior Jr.

mick
Don pepe
Reply #7 on: Today at 10:36:05 AM
Did a great job for us  :like:
Holgateoldskool
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:39:26 AM
Indeed he did, shame he couldnt quite cut it regularly in the top sphere.
TerryCochranesSocks
TerryCochranesSocks


Reply #9 on: Today at 11:03:16 AM
He was shite.
Holgateoldskool
Holgateoldskool
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:09:01 AM
165 goals in 350 Odd games is not too shabby By any standards. Great footballer? Possibly not. Great goal scorer? Without a doubt!
Itchy_ring
Reply #11 on: Today at 11:12:18 AM
He was what we needed to get us over the line, seem to remember he set up a good few goals in the run in.

Brilliant scoring record for Reading
TerryCochranesSocks
TerryCochranesSocks


Reply #12 on: Today at 11:13:24 AM
Played 10 games for Boro, scored twice.

Scored loads in the third & fourth division, that was his level.
livefastdieyoung
livefastdieyoung
Reply #13 on: Today at 11:26:22 AM
https://youtu.be/euVJNKQgKCY

Goal and assist vs Chelsea. Important player for us in those important matches.

I was in the middle of the Holgate as a 9 year old that night. Fuckin brilliant experience.

 :mido: :mido: :mido:
TerryCochranesSocks
TerryCochranesSocks


Reply #14 on: Today at 11:38:48 AM
I was in the middle of the Holgate that night as a 20 year old and yes, it was a great night. I was going back to Manchester afterwards and ended up drinking in the Pied Piper at Ossie until the early hours, having loads of coffee and then driving to Rusholme half pissed.
Silly boy.

Senior was still shite though.
Ben G
Ben G
Ben G
Reply #15 on: Today at 11:49:45 AM
Think he scored more than two for us.

He definitely scored two against Shef Utd in the 6-0 win and two more in the Playoffs.
Logged
Tory Cunt
