July 14, 2020, 12:03:29 PM
News:
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Trevor Senior
Author
Topic: Trevor Senior (Read 179 times)
Ben G
Trevor Senior
«
on:
Today
at 09:08:24 AM
Scored two of the most important goals in Boro history.
Also crocked the Birmingham keeper on his debut.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:13:00 AM
Did an excellent job for us and even better for Reading!
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:14:17 AM
SURE WE SIGNED HIM FROM READING 👍
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:16:35 AM
Watford.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:20:54 AM
Scored stacks for Reading in his first and second spell.
Think hes their record scorer.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:36:46 AM
He son was a good player n'all.
Trevor Senior Jr.
tunstall
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:38:09 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 09:36:46 AM
He son was a good player n'all.
Trevor Senior Jr.
Don pepe
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:36:05 AM
Did a great job for us
Holgateoldskool
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:39:26 AM
Indeed he did, shame he couldnt quite cut it regularly in the top sphere.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:03:16 AM
He was shite.
Holgateoldskool
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:09:01 AM
165 goals in 350 Odd games is not too shabby By any standards. Great footballer? Possibly not. Great goal scorer? Without a doubt!
Itchy_ring
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:12:18 AM
He was what we needed to get us over the line, seem to remember he set up a good few goals in the run in.
Brilliant scoring record for Reading
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:13:24 AM
Played 10 games for Boro, scored twice.
Scored loads in the third & fourth division, that was his level.
livefastdieyoung
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:26:22 AM
https://youtu.be/euVJNKQgKCY
Goal and assist vs Chelsea. Important player for us in those important matches.
I was in the middle of the Holgate as a 9 year old that night. Fuckin brilliant experience.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:38:48 AM
I was in the middle of the Holgate that night as a 20 year old and yes, it was a great night. I was going back to Manchester afterwards and ended up drinking in the Pied Piper at Ossie until the early hours, having loads of coffee and then driving to Rusholme half pissed.
Silly boy.
Senior was still shite though.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Trevor Senior
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:49:45 AM
Think he scored more than two for us.
He definitely scored two against Shef Utd in the 6-0 win and two more in the Playoffs.
