Scored two of the most important goals in Boro history.

Also crocked the Birmingham keeper on his debut.



Also crocked the Birmingham keeper on his debut.

Did an excellent job for us and even better for Reading!

SURE WE SIGNED HIM FROM READING 👍

Watford.

Scored stacks for Reading in his first and second spell.

Think hes their record scorer.



Think hes their record scorer.

He son was a good player n'all.

Trevor Senior Jr.



Trevor Senior Jr.

Indeed he did, shame he couldnt quite cut it regularly in the top sphere.

He was shite.

165 goals in 350 Odd games is not too shabby By any standards. Great footballer? Possibly not. Great goal scorer? Without a doubt!

He was what we needed to get us over the line, seem to remember he set up a good few goals in the run in.

Brilliant scoring record for Reading



Brilliant scoring record for Reading

Played 10 games for Boro, scored twice.

Scored loads in the third & fourth division, that was his level.



Scored loads in the third & fourth division, that was his level.

Posts: 888 Re: Trevor Senior « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:26:22 AM » https://youtu.be/euVJNKQgKCY



Goal and assist vs Chelsea. Important player for us in those important matches.



I was in the middle of the Holgate as a 9 year old that night. Fuckin brilliant experience.



Goal and assist vs Chelsea. Important player for us in those important matches.I was in the middle of the Holgate as a 9 year old that night. Fuckin brilliant experience.

I was in the middle of the Holgate that night as a 20 year old and yes, it was a great night. I was going back to Manchester afterwards and ended up drinking in the Pied Piper at Ossie until the early hours, having loads of coffee and then driving to Rusholme half pissed.

Silly boy.

Senior was still shite though.

Silly boy.



Senior was still shite though.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures