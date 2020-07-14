nekder365

Posts: 2 165 Landlords « on: July 14, 2020, 08:02:00 AM »



Zoopla have already began removing "NO DSS ALLOWED" listings ...... I think there is a few landlords on here so whats your opinions of the no DSS claimants now being ruled as unlawful and discriminatory?Zoopla have already began removing "NO DSS ALLOWED" listings ......

Posts: 9 739UTB Re: Landlords « Reply #1 on: July 14, 2020, 08:16:50 AM » It won't make any difference. You do your background checks regardless and base your decision on what's best for you.

Posts: 1 446Duckyfuzz Re: Landlords « Reply #2 on: July 14, 2020, 08:26:58 AM » Redsteel has it bang on.



It will make no difference at all.

All the NO DSS ALLOWED does is stop people wasting their time enquiring about a property they have no chance of renting.

Posts: 2 165 Re: Landlords « Reply #3 on: July 14, 2020, 08:38:27 AM » I think the issue got worse when rent payments were paid direct to tenants. Those without self control or a moral compass were always going to spend it and pay double next month.



At the same time when i was unemployed it was impossible to rent a house in an ok area, i had cash refs etc but the minute i mentioned i was looking for a job that was it so i ended up on Gresham Rd in Boro but at least it was somewhere to start from......

Posts: 5 738 Re: Landlords « Reply #4 on: July 14, 2020, 09:00:19 AM »



It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio. Nothing changes.It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.

Posts: 2 165 Re: Landlords « Reply #6 on: July 14, 2020, 09:41:36 AM » "I put some change in a homeless guys cup and some woman said "some of them have nice homes you know"



I said "not this one, I evicted him yesterday" ............

Posts: 5 738 Re: Landlords « Reply #7 on: July 14, 2020, 10:04:27 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on July 14, 2020, 09:27:29 AM Quote from: Bernie on July 14, 2020, 09:00:19 AM



It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.

Nothing changes.It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.

Until your 1st lawsuit...........

Until your 1st lawsuit...........

My properties are not in the kind of price bracket that can be covered by housing benefit. I Stay clear of that end of the market.



My properties are not in the kind of price bracket that can be covered by housing benefit. I Stay clear of that end of the market.This will change nothing. Landlords will still turn away tennants on benefits - they just won't give that reason for turning them down. I know people who won't rent to ethnics for a variety of reasons - of course they can't say that, but they always find a reason not too. My properties are not in the kind of price bracket that can be covered by housing benefit. I Stay clear of that end of the market.This will change nothing. Landlords will still turn away tennants on benefits - they just won't give that reason for turning them down. I know people who won't rent to ethnics for a variety of reasons - of course they can't say that, but they always find a reason not too.

Posts: 7 653Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Landlords « Reply #9 on: July 14, 2020, 12:59:39 PM »

Am I the only person on here that doesn't rent out property then?

Posts: 7 653Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Landlords « Reply #12 on: July 14, 2020, 01:31:21 PM »

Maybe need to adopt a more professional manner.

I rent out a bit of land but only I get a bottle of Irish Whiskey, a bit of firewood and the occasional dead sheep.Maybe need to adopt a more professional manner.

Posts: 2 225 Re: Landlords « Reply #13 on: July 14, 2020, 01:32:42 PM »



I tried this landlord malarkey 20 years ago and decided it wasnt for me. Too much grief, I almost ended up in a rumble with a tenant because he was a cheeky cunt. Who lives in a flat and has BTLI tried this landlord malarkey 20 years ago and decided it wasnt for me. Too much grief, I almost ended up in a rumble with a tenant because he was a cheeky cunt.

Posts: 7 653Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Landlords « Reply #14 on: July 14, 2020, 01:34:46 PM » BTL ?

Posts: 2 225 Re: Landlords « Reply #15 on: July 14, 2020, 01:35:34 PM » Buy to Let

Posts: 7 653Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Landlords « Reply #16 on: July 14, 2020, 01:38:17 PM » Okay, thanks.

I assumed that all of the millionaires would be renting out property they'd bought for cash.

I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 733Fred West ruined my wife Re: Landlords « Reply #18 on: July 14, 2020, 02:17:06 PM » All Landlords are cunts.

Posts: 5 738 Re: Landlords « Reply #19 on: July 14, 2020, 02:49:42 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on July 14, 2020, 01:23:13 PM I DON'T MIND RENTING TO OUR LASS WHO GETS UC COZ I KNOW SHE PAYS UP 👍



PLUS I KNOW BERNIES TAXES ARE GOING TOWARDS PAYING MY BEER TOKENS 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍



😂😂😂😎😎😎



What sort of bloke would charge his Mrs Rent?



I assume she charges you for a shag What sort of bloke would charge his Mrs Rent?I assume she charges you for a shag Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Posts: 76 328CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Landlords « Reply #20 on: July 14, 2020, 02:54:01 PM » GET BACK..... IN THAT BACK POCKET LAD..... YER ONLY ALLOWED OUT WHEN I SAY 👍😂😂😂👍😎

Posts: 8 992 Re: Landlords « Reply #21 on: July 14, 2020, 03:50:14 PM » My dad lives in my flat in Boro rent free, does that make me a landlord?

Posts: 413WLM Re: Landlords « Reply #25 on: July 14, 2020, 04:44:11 PM »





100% nothing will change for me. I have some other rules in my head that I loosely follow. They would also be deemed illegal if proven. But I will continue to follow them too. I will have who I want staying in my properties. No one will tell me otherwise......unless its the mrs saying i have to let her Aunty stay in one on a reduced rate!!

Posts: 5 738 Re: Landlords « Reply #26 on: July 14, 2020, 04:57:29 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on July 14, 2020, 04:44:11 PM 100% nothing will change for me. I have some other rules in my head that I loosely follow. They would also be deemed illegal if proven. But I will continue to follow them too. I will have who I want staying in my properties. No one will tell me otherwise......









Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Posts: 549 Re: Landlords « Reply #27 on: July 14, 2020, 05:26:09 PM » Id be wary of being landlord from here on in.



Boris is weak and the left wing mob seems intent on landlords turning into financial babysitters.



I see no asset value increase either over the next two years.

Just my two pennies.



Logged