July 14, 2020, 05:47:49 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
Landlords
Topic: Landlords (Read 362 times)
nekder365
Landlords
«
on:
Today
at 08:02:00 AM »
I think there is a few landlords on here so whats your opinions of the no DSS claimants now being ruled as unlawful and discriminatory?
Zoopla have already began removing "NO DSS ALLOWED" listings ......
RedSteel
UTB
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:16:50 AM »
It won't make any difference. You do your background checks regardless and base your decision on what's best for you.
King of the North
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:26:58 AM »
Redsteel has it bang on.
It will make no difference at all.
All the NO DSS ALLOWED does is stop people wasting their time enquiring about a property they have no chance of renting.
nekder365
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:38:27 AM »
I think the issue got worse when rent payments were paid direct to tenants. Those without self control or a moral compass were always going to spend it and pay double next month.
At the same time when i was unemployed it was impossible to rent a house in an ok area, i had cash refs etc but the minute i mentioned i was looking for a job that was it so i ended up on Gresham Rd in Boro but at least it was somewhere to start from......
Bernie
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:00:19 AM »
Nothing changes.
It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.
nekder365
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:27:29 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 09:00:19 AM
Nothing changes.
It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.
Until your 1st lawsuit...........
nekder365
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:41:36 AM »
"I put some change in a homeless guys cup and some woman said "some of them have nice homes you know"
I said "not this one, I evicted him yesterday" ............
Bernie
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:04:27 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 09:27:29 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 09:00:19 AM
Nothing changes.
It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.
Until your 1st lawsuit...........
My properties are not in the kind of price bracket that can be covered by housing benefit. I Stay clear of that end of the market.
This will change nothing. Landlords will still turn away tennants on benefits - they just won't give that reason for turning them down. I know people who won't rent to ethnics for a variety of reasons - of course they can't say that, but they always find a reason not too.
Pile
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:16:48 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 09:27:29 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 09:00:19 AM
Nothing changes.
It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.
Until your 1st lawsuit...........
There are no laws in his head.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:59:39 PM »
Am I the only person on here that doesn't rent out property then?
nekder365
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:01:08 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 12:59:39 PM
Am I the only person on here that doesn't rent out property then?
I rent from a landlord good bloke
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:23:13 PM »
I DON'T MIND RENTING TO OUR LASS WHO GETS UC COZ I KNOW SHE PAYS UP 👍
PLUS I KNOW BERNIES TAXES ARE GOING TOWARDS PAYING MY BEER TOKENS 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
😂😂😂😎😎😎
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:31:21 PM »
I rent out a bit of land but only I get a bottle of Irish Whiskey, a bit of firewood and the occasional dead sheep.
Maybe need to adopt a more professional manner.
kippers
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:32:42 PM »
Who lives in a flat and has BTL
I tried this landlord malarkey 20 years ago and decided it wasnt for me. Too much grief, I almost ended up in a rumble with a tenant because he was a cheeky cunt.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:34:46 PM »
BTL ?
kippers
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 01:35:34 PM »
Buy to Let
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 01:38:17 PM »
Okay, thanks.
I assumed that all of the millionaires would be renting out property they'd bought for cash.
El Capitan
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 01:41:23 PM »
Pie and mash*
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 02:17:06 PM »
All Landlords are cunts.
Bernie
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 02:49:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 01:23:13 PM
I DON'T MIND RENTING TO OUR LASS WHO GETS UC COZ I KNOW SHE PAYS UP 👍
PLUS I KNOW BERNIES TAXES ARE GOING TOWARDS PAYING MY BEER TOKENS 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
😂😂😂😎😎😎
What sort of bloke would charge his Mrs Rent?
I assume she charges you for a shag
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 02:54:01 PM »
GET BACK..... IN THAT BACK POCKET LAD..... YER ONLY ALLOWED OUT WHEN I SAY 👍😂😂😂👍😎
towz
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 03:50:14 PM »
My dad lives in my flat in Boro rent free, does that make me a landlord?
Bernie
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 03:51:55 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:54:01 PM
GET BACK..... IN THAT BACK POCKET LAD..... YER ONLY ALLOWED OUT WHEN I SAY 👍😂😂😂👍😎
Why were you telling people to come and fight you - but giving out false addresses
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 03:57:23 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:50:14 PM
My dad lives in my flat in Boro rent free, does that make me a landlord?
Nope.
You are still a camel finger-banger.
Nice try though.
.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 04:02:53 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 03:50:14 PM
My dad lives in my flat in Boro rent free, does that make me a landlord?
You should be paying him.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 04:44:11 PM »
100% nothing will change for me. I have some other rules in my head that I loosely follow. They would also be deemed illegal if proven. But I will continue to follow them too. I will have who I want staying in my properties. No one will tell me otherwise......
unless its the mrs saying i have to let her Aunty stay in one on a reduced rate!!
Bernie
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 04:57:29 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 04:44:11 PM
100% nothing will change for me. I have some other rules in my head that I loosely follow. They would also be deemed illegal if proven. But I will continue to follow them too. I will have who I want staying in my properties. No one will tell me otherwise......
Rediculous
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 05:26:09 PM »
Id be wary of being landlord from here on in.
Boris is weak and the left wing mob seems intent on landlords turning into financial babysitters.
I see no asset value increase either over the next two years.
Just my two pennies.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Landlords
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 05:46:26 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 09:00:19 AM
Nothing changes.
It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.
FUCK OFF RIGSBY YOU DAFT CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂👎
