Bernie
Nothing changes.
It remains no DSS, no smokers, no pets in my portfolio.
Until your 1st lawsuit...........
My properties are not in the kind of price bracket that can be covered by housing benefit. I Stay clear of that end of the market.
This will change nothing. Landlords will still turn away tennants on benefits - they just won't give that reason for turning them down. I know people who won't rent to ethnics for a variety of reasons - of course they can't say that, but they always find a reason not too.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
